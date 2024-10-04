Out of the past: Oct. 6

1999

Ron Nall, who retired in 1998 as director of the Cape Girardeau Central High School band, was honored last night as more than 1,200 high school musicians from around the region performed en masse at the Jackson Marching Band Festival; Nall and his wife, Anita, were recognized along with their children, Daron, Jeffrey and Lesley, and Nall’s parents, John and Eileen Nall.

Ronald McDonald has been kidnapped, and owner Jerry Davis is waiting by the phone to hear from those responsible; the life-size fiberglass Ronald McDonald statue was stolen from his park bench outside the McDonald’s at 3419 William St.; “I’m heartbroken,” says Davis. “I’m sitting around waiting for the ransom call.”

1974

The Rev. Bernard Law, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese, celebrates a Mass of Thanksgiving in the afternoon, marking the centennial of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson; the observance began yesterday evening, when a banquet and dance were held in the school gymnasium; Mayor Carlton Meyer extended his greetings at the banquet and responding to his greetings were Milford Kern, president of the parish; the Rev. Law and the Rev. A.L. Stevens, pastor.

The new fellowship building of First Christian Church, 829 N. West End Blvd., is dedicated in the morning; delivering the dedication speech at the worship service is the Rev. Rex Thomas, associate minister of the Christian Church of Missouri; a fellowship dinner and an informal program recognizing those who have played key roles in the construction of the new building follow the service.