Out of the past: Oct. 6

1999
Ron Nall, who retired in 1998 as director of the Cape Girardeau Central High School band, was honored last night as more than 1,200 high school musicians from around the region performed en masse at the Jackson Marching Band Festival; Nall and his wife, Anita, were recognized along with their children, Daron, Jeffrey and Lesley, and Nall’s parents, John and Eileen Nall.
Ronald McDonald has been kidnapped, and owner Jerry Davis is waiting by the phone to hear from those responsible; the life-size fiberglass Ronald McDonald statue was stolen from his park bench outside the McDonald’s at 3419 William St.; “I’m heartbroken,” says Davis. “I’m sitting around waiting for the ransom call.”
1974
The Rev. Bernard Law, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese, celebrates a Mass of Thanksgiving in the afternoon, marking the centennial of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson; the observance began yesterday evening, when a banquet and dance were held in the school gymnasium; Mayor Carlton Meyer extended his greetings at the banquet and responding to his greetings were Milford Kern, president of the parish; the Rev. Law and the Rev. A.L. Stevens, pastor.
The new fellowship building of First Christian Church, 829 N. West End Blvd., is dedicated in the morning; delivering the dedication speech at the worship service is the Rev. Rex Thomas, associate minister of the Christian Church of Missouri; a fellowship dinner and an informal program recognizing those who have played key roles in the construction of the new building follow the service.
1949
Old-age pensioners in Cape Girardeau County have increased 14.2% in the past year and 22% in two years, while recipients of state aid in two other classifications – aid to dependent children ad general relief – have risen even more; old-age assistance is the largest category, not only in Cape County, but also throughout the state.
Mystery surrounds the appearance of myriads of tiny blisters or bubbles, each containing a drop of water, on the painted surfaces of hundreds of Cape Girardeau automobiles; in some instances the entire tops, side panels and trunk covers are covered with tiny blisters; in others they are in clusters the size of a hand, or smaller, at various places on the top or body.
1924
Leading dairymen from every section of the country are descending on Cape Girardeau by rail and by automobile; they will attend the big dairy cattle sale tomorrow and Wednesday at the Fairground Park, sponsored by the Egypt Mills Guernsey Club.
The Rev. H.C. Hoy, pastor of the Methodist church at Searcy, Arkansas, and one of the leading ministers of that state, has been appointed by Bishop W.F. McMurry to be pastor of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau; he will succeed the Rev. C.C. Clark, who will retire from active ministry; in addition, the Rev. J.A. Baxter, pastor of Maple Avenue Methodist Church, has been transferred to Holcomb and will be succeeded here by the Rev. D.E. Canada; and the Rev. Fred Stabler, who has made an exceptional record as pastor of Third Methodist Church the past three years, has been transferred to Oak Ridge; the Rev. H.M. Andrews will be pastor at Third Methodist as well as McLain’s Chapel near Neelys Landing.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.