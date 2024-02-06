Out of the past: Oct. 4

1999

Northbound and southbound U.S. 61 in the heart of Jackson might be separated into one-way streets, and stop signs on the route would be eliminated under a proposal being considered to help ease mounting traffic congestion; the plan is in the “kicking around” stage and might change dramatically, city and Missouri Department of Transportation officials stress.

Cape Girardeau will play host to more than 75 musical groups Friday and Saturday at the third City of Roses Music Festival; artists performing folk, rock ’n’ roll, rhythm and blues, country, Christian rock and bluegrass are among the entertainment; this year’s festival will be held in conjunction with Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming, and many activities are planned at the university’s River Campus.

1974

Cape Girardeau County Court met at Jackson yesterday with George F. Rouse, operators of Cape Private Ambulance Service, to begin negotiations for a new contract that would provide continued ambulance service in the county; the current, three-year contract provides that the ambulance service be subsidized $26,100 annually; of that amount, the county pays 53%, the City of Cape Girardeau 37% and the City of Jackson 10%.

The final segment of Interstate 55 — replacing two-lane Highway 61 in Pemiscot County that held the grim distinction of being one of the deadliest in terms of traffic accidents — will open to traffic Monday; the 12.7 miles of I-55 in Pemiscot County wasn’t completed as scheduled during the summer of 1973 mainly because weather conditions hampered work a good part of the summer; flooding of the Mississippi River that year delayed the start of the construction by one-and-a-half months, until early June.

1949