Out of the past: Oct. 3

1999

The Missouri Conservation Department has approved plans to spend $75,000 to improve Lake Girardeau; the money will be used to install two new handicapped-accessible, precast concrete privies, construct a pavilion and a new trail, renovate the existing fishing dock, build another dock and install new barbecue grills.

Jackson School District has a record enrollment for the fifth straight year; based upon official enrollment counts taken Wednesday, Jackson’s enrollment has grown nearly 3.5% to 4,484 students this year; for the second time, Jackson recorded a higher enrollment than that of the Cape Girardeau School District; Cape Girardeau’s enrollment is 4,063 students, a drop of 4% over last year.

1974

The season’s first killing frost – accompanied by record-setting temperatures that drop below the freezing mark in several cities – inflicts heavy damage to soybeans and leaves the condition of the corn crop questionable; the overnight lows at Cape Girardeau and at Jackson were at the freezing mark – 32 degrees – shattering a 73-year-old record low of 33 degrees set Oct. 3, 1901; other cities from south Scott County northward have similar lows ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.

Picketing at the construction site of the new Student Union on the Southeast Missouri State University campus enters its second day, halting all work on the building; but work continues on the $13.5 million Saint Francis Hospital, a spokesman for McCarthy Brothers Construction Co., general contractor for both projects, says; sheet metal workers began their strike at the Student Union July 30; work at the hospital hasn’t reached the stage were sheet metal workers are needed.