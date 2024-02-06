Out of the past: Oct. 31

1999

First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau observes Reformation Day with the swirl of bagpipes, as the church celebrates its Scottish heritage; the morning worship service follows that of the Church of Scotland; Dennis Holt provides the prelude, postlude and accompanies one of the hymns on bagpipes during the service; a Scottish meal is served in the fellowship hall after the service.

The Rev. Byron Yount, 74, has retired from work more times than he can count, but there’s always something that draws him back to the pulpit; Yount will start a new job Nov. 1 as interim pastor of First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he had pastored Arbor General Baptist Church.

1974

A former Cape Girardeau postmaster, Ted R. Regenhardt, 73, who had also served as Cape Girardeau County collector and was active in fund raising and civic organizations, dies at Southeast Hospital, where he was previously a member of the board of trustees; he had been in failing health the past few years; he retired as postmaster April 2, 1970, after holding the office nearly 13 years.

Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton discloses correspondence with Gov. Christopher S. Bond of Missouri and Gov. Daniel Walker of Illinois in his continued effort to make the Mississippi River traffic bridge at Chester, Illinois, free to the traveling public; he notes that the governors are to meet in early December to consider problems affecting their states and urged that they discuss the Chester bridge at that time.

1949