Out of the past: Oct. 30

1999
A proposal to form an intergovernmental transportation corporation to accelerate $5 million in improvements at the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange may have run into a stumbling block; the Missouri Department of Transportation staff is recommending conditions on the plan that “could pose a problem for the project,” says Cape Girardeau city manager Michael Miller; specifically, MoDOT refuses to go along with an agreement between local governments and Jim Drury in which Drury would swap he right of way for the project outright in exchange for the state’s excess right of way.
Don Boeller retired yesterday from the Southeast Missourian after 46 years in the reproduction photography department; Boeller started work at age 17 in July 1953 in the engraving department.
1974
A decision on whether to approve a Southeast Missouri Port Authority is expected to be made Nov. 12 by the Missouri Department of Transportation, which yesterday held a public hearing in Cape Girardeau on three port authority requests of Cape and Scott counties; Department of Transportation director John Brawley says the application will likely be granted.
Scott City residents last night asked their City Council for safety devices installed upon all railroad crossings before closure of any crossings and a new access road to handle redirected traffic, and they also complained about speeding trains through town; Mayor Cliff Campbell told an audience of nine that regardless of their suggestions, the matter is still under discussion with the outcome uncertain; neither the Cotton Belt Railroad nor the Missouri Public Service Commission was represented at the meeting.
1949
In hundreds of Christian churches around the world, today is observed as Centennial Sunday, with a special program centering in the Communion and on a theme, “A Century of Cooperation (1849-1949)”; in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. Vernon A. Hammond, who is attending the Centennial Convention of the Disciples of Christ at Cincinnati, Ohio, Mrs. G.B. Rowan, president of the Fidelis Class, and members of the class conduct the Centennial service at Christian Church in Cape Girardeau in the morning.
Halloween was ushered in here Saturday when more than 305 Cape Girardeau school pupils, ranging from ages 6 to 17, took part in the second annual Kiwanis Club Halloween window-painting contest; winners will be announced Monday by the contest chairman, Dean McAninch.
1924
An attempt is to be made to form a corporation in Perry County to take over the section of the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad in that county, following a closed conference between creditors and the special masters for the sale of the road in Common Pleas Court; pending the completion of details for such action, Judge John A. Snider orders another postponement of the sale of the road to the November term of court.
Reports that attempts may be made to intimidate Black voters at the election next week have resulted in the federal government sending Secret Service operatives to Southeast Missouri to warn against any such move; while the reports are given little credence in this section, it is known that two Secret Service agents were at Caruthersville early this week, dropping hints that the polls there will be watched on election day; Blacks have flocked to Southeast Missouri the past two years as cotton cultivation has expanded; it is said there are more than 2,000 in Pemiscot County alone.
