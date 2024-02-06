Out of the past: Oct. 30

1999

A proposal to form an intergovernmental transportation corporation to accelerate $5 million in improvements at the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange may have run into a stumbling block; the Missouri Department of Transportation staff is recommending conditions on the plan that “could pose a problem for the project,” says Cape Girardeau city manager Michael Miller; specifically, MoDOT refuses to go along with an agreement between local governments and Jim Drury in which Drury would swap he right of way for the project outright in exchange for the state’s excess right of way.

Don Boeller retired yesterday from the Southeast Missourian after 46 years in the reproduction photography department; Boeller started work at age 17 in July 1953 in the engraving department.

1974

A decision on whether to approve a Southeast Missouri Port Authority is expected to be made Nov. 12 by the Missouri Department of Transportation, which yesterday held a public hearing in Cape Girardeau on three port authority requests of Cape and Scott counties; Department of Transportation director John Brawley says the application will likely be granted.

Scott City residents last night asked their City Council for safety devices installed upon all railroad crossings before closure of any crossings and a new access road to handle redirected traffic, and they also complained about speeding trains through town; Mayor Cliff Campbell told an audience of nine that regardless of their suggestions, the matter is still under discussion with the outcome uncertain; neither the Cotton Belt Railroad nor the Missouri Public Service Commission was represented at the meeting.