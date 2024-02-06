Out of the past: Oct. 2

1999

A man who has devoted his 26 years at Southeast Missouri State University to inspiring art teachers was honored last night as the winner of the 1999 Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts; Dr. Edwin Smith, a professor or art education at SEMO, received the award at the annual Dingeldein Award party at the Arts Council galleries,119 Independence St.

Homer Gilbert and Leland “Freck” Shivelbine, Cape Girardeau musician institutions, were honored for their lifetimes of work Friday night at the Southeast Missouri Music Awards Banquet; Gilbert and Shivelbine share the Lifetime Achievement Award given by the City of Roses Music Heritage Association.

1974

A get-tough policy on motorists who drive on Cape Girardeau streets barricaded during the extensive resurfacing program is announced by the police department; interim Police Chief Warren W. Stover says “citations will be issued to all offenders” who use the barricaded streets; it is also announced that several blocks of Broadway, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, will be closed later this week.

Jackson receives its first bloodmobile visit since Cape Girardeau County began participation in a new blood bank program administered by the Red Cross; a large number of donors are expected to give blood on the bloodmobile’s second visit to the county, which will continue through Friday at two locations – the American Legion Post Home at Jackson and the Cape Girardeau Naval Reserve Center.