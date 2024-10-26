Out of the past: Oct. 28

1999

Early yesterday morning, Trinity Lutheran School principal William Unzicker gamely ascended a ladder while his student body watched and sang a special chorus of “Up on the Rooftop”; Unzicker was fulfilling a promise he made students last month to spend a day on the school’s roof if they reached a school-wide fund-raising goal.

The Vincentian religious order has some land for sale in Perry County, and it is contemplating selling it to the tigers; the idea of creating a national tiger sanctuary on more than 400 ares of western Perry County has only been taken seriously for about a month, says the Rev. Arthur Trapp, superior of St. Mary’s Seminary; the proposal centers on creating a habitat for as many as 100 tigers on the hilly, wooded land owned by the Vincentians along the Madison County border.

1974

A complete revision of signage and removal of a huge mound of earth at the hazardous Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is planned by the Missouri Highway Department; Lionel T. Murray, chief engineer of the department’s District 10 headquarters in Sikeston, says new signs will be installed at critical locations before the year is out, and a hill between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 61 will be removed in an effort to provide better site distance.

Eleven new firemen learn firsthand the challenges of fire fighting as Fire Station No. 1 holds a mock fire call at an abandoned house on Pine Street in South Cape Girardeau; the house was specially arranged so that the new men are required to enter the burning structure with extinguishers, as water alone wouldn’t quench the flames.