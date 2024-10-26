Out of the past: Oct. 27

1999
Southeast Missouri State University has landed a NASA Educator Resource Center; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration center will open next month, the only such center in Missouri; it will provide expertise and educational materials in science, math and technology to teachers and students throughout the state; the center will operate under the direction of the Linda M. Godwin Center for Science and Mathematics Education.
State Sen. Peter Kinder calls for Southeast Missouri State University to sponsor charter schools in St. Louis, saying SEMO could break the education establishment’s “Berlin Wall” of opposition to such schools; Kinder sponsored an amendment to a House bill this spring that passed the Legislature and was signed into law by the governor; it allows SEMO to charter elementary and secondary schools in St. Louis.
1974
At a testimonial dinner Nov. 10, the Jewish communities of Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri will honor two area residents – Jacob “Jake” Pollack of Cape Girardeau and W. Hirschel Eichhorn of Cairo, Illinois – for outstanding service to the Jewish cause, particularly in the Israel Bond campaigns; they will receive the Israel Masada Award.
It’s a holiday Monday – at least for employees on the federal payroll and the Cape Girardeau Public Library – as part of the nation observes Veterans Day; other city employees will be on the job Monday and will have their day off on Nov. 11, the original date for the annual observance, first known as Armistice Day; there will be a parade Monday morning in Cape Girardeau, but it will be sponsored by the public school system to emphasize America Education Week, which opens today.
1949
Articles of incorporation were filed at Jackson this week by the Ford-Young Funeral Home, Inc., 118 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau; capital stock will be $30,000, 3,000 shares at $10 per share; Ross Young is the registering agent and the shareholders are Walter H. Ford, Mary Frances Ford, Ross Young and Hildegarde Young.
State College cleared the first legislative hurdle yesterday in its quest for building funds, when the House Appropriations Committee in Jefferson City approved a bill allowing $975,000, the amount requested before the committee by President W.W. Parker; Parker says the request consisted of $750,000 for a new science building and $225,000 for major repairs and replacements.
1924
Col. Dwight F. Davis, assistant secretary of war, arrives at noon to speak in Jackson this afternoon and at Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau this evening; Davis has been doing great work as assistant secretary of the war department; he has been close to President Coolidge and frequently is delegated to handle special matters of the greatest importance; he will speak here on national affairs and the achievements of the Republican administration.
The new Chestnut Street bridge over Sloan’s Creek opened for traffic Saturday night and is now bearing the brunt of travel to the Red Star District; the new span is of steel and concrete, more than wide enough for two cars.
