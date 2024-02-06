Out of the past: Oct. 26

1999

“Not in my back yard” is the message county commissioners have gotten so far in their quest to find a suitable site in Cape Girardeau for a new juvenile justice center; in September the commissioners looked at buying an 11-acre site on Clark Avenue, sandwiched between the Cape Girardeau Senior Center and the Christian School for the Young Years, but neighbors opposed the idea; the commission has moved on to other possible sites, but won’t publicly disclose them for fear it would generate more neighborhood opposition.

Cape Girardeau’s Mothers’ Against Drug Driving Community Action Team received national recognition for its work at a MADD awards ceremony in Albuquerque, New Mexico; it was selected as the community action team of the year out of more than 600 national chapters.

1974

The newly-established Gordonville Volunteer Fire Department is a 20-man unit equipped with two efficient pumpers and a water wagon; the all-volunteer department, headed by Chief Charles Skelton, who is also Gordonville’s mayor, has been undergoing extensive training under the direction of Bill Verbal, former Butler County Fire Department director.

The opening ceremonies for the Nutrition Center, 23 N. Middle St., sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Council on Aging, include an open house at the facility today and a grand opening Monday morning; Mrs. Thomas F. Eagleton, wife of Missouri’s junior U.S. senator, will attend Monday’s festivities; the grand opening will include the first dinner to be served at the new center; along with nutritious meals, the center will also provide a place for senior citizens to meet and for their clubs to gather.