Out of the past: Oct. 25

1999

Volunteer firefighters from four rural fire districts battled a house fire near Whitewater for more than three hours yesterday before extinguishing it; the fire broke out late in the afternoon at the John Seabaugh home at the dead end of Church Street; he, his wife and two grandchildren were inside, when the fire ignited in another room; no one was injured, but the house was destroyed, along with all the families’s possessions; firefighters from Whitewater Delta, East Cape County and Millersville responded to the call.

More than 150 pumpkin decorations grace the front lawn of the Charles Stucker home on South Silver Springs Road, and Mary Stucker reports there are just as many inside; Halloween pumpkin treat baskets hang in a large magnolia tree; blow-up pumpkins hang from branches of a small bush; and pumpkin lights frame the front windows.

1974

With earthwork underway on the site of the proposed county jail, the County Court has scheduled a meeting next week with architect Thomas E. Phillips of Cape Girardeau to determine preliminary plans for the new facility; Kelley Trucking and Equipment Co. of Cape Girardeau moved earthmoving equipment onto the controversial County Farm site in Cape Girardeau Monday to begin excavation.

Construction of a 60-bed addition to the Lutheran Home, 2825 Bloomfield Road, is underway; the original building was completed in 1972, while the addition is to be finished by March; to finance the addition, which will raise the capacity of the nursing home to 120 residents, the corporation of area Lutheran congregations that operates the facility is offering for sale $500,000 in investment certificates.