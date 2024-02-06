Out of the past: Oct. 23

1999

Twelve girls who participated in a lunchroom free-for-all Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School have been suspended and must meet a number of conditions before they return to classrooms; all of the participants received out-of-school suspensions of between five and 10 days depending upon their past disciplinary record.

A proposal to restrict the 100 block of South High Street in Jackson to one-way traffic has general support among merchants, although the idea has detractors; the plan was developed by the Jackson Merchants Association in an attempt to increase parking space along the street; the plan calls for angle parking on one side of the street and north-south one-way traffic.

1974

In a second explosion and fire in Southeast Missouri within a two-day period, two more men were badly burned last night; Bill Franklin, 19, of Cairo, Illinois, and Anthony Morris, 23, of Wyatt were injured when a diesel fuel tank suddenly exploded and burned at the Illinois Waterway Terminal on the Mississippi River at Birds Point in Mississippi County; they were taken by helicopter from PADCO Community Hospital at Cairo to St. John’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, where Franklin is in critical condition and Morris in poor condition.

A total of 94,543 Southeast Missouri residents can’t cast ballots in the general election Nov. 5 because they neglected to register to vote; more than 6,000 are living in Cape Girardeau County; voter registration figures released by Secretary of State James A. Kirkpatrick reveal 226,332 persons have registered in the 19 area counties making up the 10th Congressional District.