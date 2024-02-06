Out of the past: Oct. 20

1999

After a $5 million expansion, Southeast Missouri State University holds a grand opening for its Student Recreation Center in the facility’s new lobby; a reception and tour, open to the public, follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony; the center includes a new entrance facing New Madrid Street and a lounge in the main lobby; it also contains a 4,290-square-foot weight and exercise room and two collegiate-size basketball and volleyball courts.

JEFFERSON CITY – Future state transportation spending is shifting from a focus on new construction toward improving what Missouri already has; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission announces an increase in annual funding for preservation through 2003 to $240 million, a 48% jump.

1974

Centenary United Methodist Church observes its annual Laity Sunday, with laywomen of the church in charge of the morning worship service; Mrs. Bryce D. March is liturgist, Mrs. Jerry L. Kinder offers the morning prayer and Mrs. Edward Mosley brings the message; a women’s chorus provides the special music, and ushers are women and youth of the church.

Church of God in Christ has moved from its temporary building on Good Hope Street to the former church building at 617 Pecan; the congregation will hold services there until the new church is built on South Sprigg Street; pastor is the Rev. W.M. Futrell.