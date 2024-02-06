Out of the past: Oct. 20

1999
After a $5 million expansion, Southeast Missouri State University holds a grand opening for its Student Recreation Center in the facility’s new lobby; a reception and tour, open to the public, follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony; the center includes a new entrance facing New Madrid Street and a lounge in the main lobby; it also contains a 4,290-square-foot weight and exercise room and two collegiate-size basketball and volleyball courts.
JEFFERSON CITY – Future state transportation spending is shifting from a focus on new construction toward improving what Missouri already has; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission announces an increase in annual funding for preservation through 2003 to $240 million, a 48% jump.
1974
Centenary United Methodist Church observes its annual Laity Sunday, with laywomen of the church in charge of the morning worship service; Mrs. Bryce D. March is liturgist, Mrs. Jerry L. Kinder offers the morning prayer and Mrs. Edward Mosley brings the message; a women’s chorus provides the special music, and ushers are women and youth of the church.
Church of God in Christ has moved from its temporary building on Good Hope Street to the former church building at 617 Pecan; the congregation will hold services there until the new church is built on South Sprigg Street; pastor is the Rev. W.M. Futrell.
1949
In three quarters of 1949 Cape Girardeau’s postal receipts, generally an indicator of business conditions, have increased $10,791.69 over the same 1948 period; there appears little doubt last year’s record income will be broken; the final quarter of the year is always the peak period because of holiday mailing that boosts receipts far above previous quarters.
Minnie Brandon announces the Novelty Shop will be formally opened at its new location, 823 Broadway, on Saturday; the new location is a two-story brick building, recently constructed by Brandon; besides giving 28 feet more floor space on which to do business, the building also contains three utility apartments on the second floor.
1924
Claiming that its present rates, which have been in operation for many years, are entirely “unbalanced and out of accord” with the present proportions of the system and the cost of supplying service, the Cape Girardeau Bell Telephone Company has asked the Missouri Public Service Commission for a readjustment of its rates; the change sought is an increase in direct-line residence rates from the present $1.75 per month to $2.25.
Cpl. James Emory of the U.S. Flying Corps, along with Cadet Willard Harris, dropped in for Sunday dinner with Emory’s brother, A.R. Emory, 118 N. Ellis; the flyers left Scott Field at Belleville, Illinois, after 10 a.m. and arrive in Cape Girardeau at 11:30 a.m, landing at Fairground Park; they started back to Belleville around 2:30 p.m., giving the fans at the baseball game an impromptu flying circus as they departed.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
