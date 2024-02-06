Out of the past: Oct. 18

1999

The Cape Girardeau census office, which will be responsible for recruiting and training census workers and all other local operations in 31 Southeast Missouri counties, holds its grand opening at 2715 Thomas Drive; the staff and other Census 2000 representatives attend the grand opening in the afternoon; Lloyd Smith, administrative assistant to U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, is among local and state elected officials attending.

Camel racing is to Mideast countries what horse racing is to the United States; and camel racing will be one of the main topics of conversation during a camel conference and training school to be held in Cape Girardeau from Nov. 1 through 6; the conference, to be held Nov. 1, 2 and 3 at Drury Lodge, will feature topics on camel health care, camel rearing and some round-table discussions; the second three-day session, Nov. 4, 5 and 6 — the training school — will be held at 5-H Ranch north of Cape Girardeau, which is home to about 80 camels.

1974

Homecoming is in full swing at Southeast Missouri State University; in the afternoon, a Shakespearian collection belonging to Dr. H.O. Grauel, professor emeritus of English, is placed at Kent Library, and the J.C. Brandt Music Hall, formerly the Music Building, is dedicated; the Homecoming Parade will be held tomorrow morning and the gridiron clash between the Indians and the Springfield Bears will be Saturday afternoon at Houck Stadium.

Real haunted houses are rare, but two Halloween haunted houses will be in Cape Girardeau and Jackson from Oct. 29 to 31; a solitary, abandoned house on an unkept, windswept hill at 1836 Perryville Road, on property of the city’s new north park tract, will be the site of a haunted house sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees; in neighboring Jackson, the Jaycees will host a haunted house in a house owned by First Presbyterian Church, adjacent to the church parking lot on North Hope Street.

1949