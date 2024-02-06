Out of the past: Oct. 15

1999

​Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook unveiled the new state manual — commonly referred to as “The Blue Book” — in the Capitol rotunda yesterday; the new book is the first state manual to be entirely produced electronically; along with the usual state government information, the book also features 41 of more than 900 photographs submitted by Missouri residents for the Official Manual Photo Contest; longtime Southeast Missourian photographer Fred Lynch’s image of the state flag mural on the Cape Girardeau floodwall shot through water droplets won second runner-up honors in the best of show category.

The Ronald McDonald statue, stolen more than a week ago from the McDonald’s restaurant at 3419 William St. in Cape Girardeau, was found lying on its back almost a quarter mile from the nearest road in Southern Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest, beer cans scattered about it; the fiberglass statue is scuffed and chipped, and its right hand is missing.

1974

​Thirty churches in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois have returned 1,846 names in response to a request of First Presbyterian Church here regarding a survey to find needs and desires of persons 62 years of age or older for a retirement center in the area; about 4,000 people should be surveyed to make a valid study; the retirement community proposed by the church would be a lifetime care facility, operated on a not-for-profit and nondenominational basis.

A delegation of parents whose children attend Franklin School asked the school board last night to provide folding doors to separate groups in the classroom in an effort to reduce noise that, they said, disrupts studies; they expressed general concern for the children’s education under the team-teaching, open-classroom policy put into effect last year after Franklin was renovated.

1949