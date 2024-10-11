Out of the past: Oct. 12

1999
With a view toward preserving as much as possible of the original architecture of old St. Vincent’s College as it is developed as a school for the visual and performing arts, the six members of the River Campus Board of Managers toured the old brick buildings yesterday with Lisa Howe, Southeast Missouri State University facilities management project manager; history professor Dr. Frank Nickel also met with the board.
Southeast Missouri State University has joined the ranks of schools offering Web-based courses this fall; it’s a new venture for Southeast as it tackles the latest trend in college learning; the university is offering 10 Web-based courses this semester — four undergraduate classes and six graduate courses; more than 100 students are taking the courses.
1974
Cape Girardeau County school districts will share a total of $160,640.05 in county foreign insurance taxes this year, $5,165.20 more than was received last year; of the total, the Cape Girardeau School District will receive the most, $100,037.24, while the second largest amount, $42,440.39, will go to the Jackson district; the money is the county’s share of taxes collected from insurance net premiums paid in Missouri to insurance firms headquartered outside the state.
Silversmith Otto F. Dingeldein is crediting the actions of three unnamed Cape Girardeau firefighters with saving merchandise and other valuable items, such as tools, when fire heavily damaged his shop in the Odd Fellows Lodge yesterday; he cites a need for businesses here to furnish fire officials with floor plans of their businesses to aid firemen in removing valuables during fires.
1949
An auction to sell, among other things, 88 head of livestock and 14 large pieces of farm equipment, will be held tomorrow on the Dr. O.L. Seabaugh farm, three miles south of Patton on Highway 61; the livestock includes 70 head of purebred Jersey Heifers, a registered Guernsey bull, two 2-year-old registered walking fillies and a 1-year-old registered Tennessee walking gelding; the farm is a 400-acre tract of the original 1,100-acre Seabaugh farm, which had been in the family 60 years; the 400 acres, on which are a house and other improvements, were recently acquired by Everett Long of Patton.
The Kiwanis Club is endeavoring to wind up its campaign for funds to meet the cost of the new grandstand at Capaha Park; co-sponsor with the city in the project, the club needs between $4,500 and $5,000 to meet all costs of the grandstand.
1924
Hundreds of members and friends of the congregation of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville attend services marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the church; three of the four pastors, who served the church in its quarter century of existence, are present: the Rev. M.M. Telle, the first pastor who now lives in St. Louis; the Rev. Martin Brugge and his son, the Rev. Victor Brugge, current pastor.
The annual Jubilee Rally is held at St. James AME Church; the Rev. M.E. Edwards and the Rev. F.J. Black conduct services in the morning, while the Rev. William Reeves of Second Baptist Church preaches the afternoon services.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
