Out of the past: Oct. 11

1999
Third-quarter construction contracts, fueled by single-family housing in July and September and by a giant school construction contract in August, have surpassed last year’s first nine months; more than $3.5 million for 26 single-family homes and a $9.8 million building permit for the Cape Girardeau Area Career Center sent third-quarter totals to more than $16.9 million and to 324 permits and $34,532,000 for the year; during the first nine months last year, more permits — 432 — were issued, but the amount was less, at $34,119.946.
For the first time in many years, Notre Dame Regional High School doesn’t have a nun as principal, with Brother David Anthony Migliorino now heading the school after Sister Mary Ann Fischer retired this spring; but the powerful impact the School Sisters of Notre Dame had on the high school was recognized Sunday with the dedication of a grotto to the Sisters.
1974
A two-alarm fire early in the morning heavily damages a two-story brick building at Elm and Ellis streets, owned by Odd Fellows Lodge No 575 and occupied by well-known silversmith Otto F. Dingeldein; it is believed the fire started in the northwest part of the first floor, where Dingeldein packed his silverware for shipment; the chemicals used by Dingeldein in his craft made the fire spread quickly.
Claims made by the Republican challenger that 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, hasn’t paid his taxes have proven unfounded; Truman Farrow of Jackson charged that Burlison hasn’t paid real estate or personal property taxes in Cape Girardeau County since 1969; however, a check of county and city records shows Burlison’s real estate taxes are paid up to date; the records show no personal property assessments for tax purposes.
1949
Departing today for a big game hunt in Colorado are Oscar Windisch, Bill Hollenbeck, Bob Hileman, Bob Wilhite, Eugene Thompson, Lloyd Brooks and Charles N. Harris; the men will spend about two weeks hunting near Mount Rose, Colorado.
Frieda Rieck of the State College is trying to interest townspeople in participating in the Music Club’s presentation of “The Messiah” on Dec. 11 at the Little Theater; the production is given each year and is an outstanding event; the chorus last year included 65 voices; this year, Rick hopes it will reach 100 persons or more.
1924
The sale of lots in the Pattengill Addition, which is being opened up on West Bloomfield Street west of Louisiana Avenue, is going forward rapidly, according to W.C. Pattengill, who is staging the sale; 20 of the 48 lots in the addition have been sold, and Pattengill predicts deals to sell the remaining 28 will be completed soon; lots have been selling for an average price of $425; streets have been opened up in through the addition, but haven’t been graveled; water mains are to be laid within the next month.
The Cape Girardeau County Court has finally decided to erect the memorial to the county soldier dead; the monument, a beautiful statue of white marble, representing a doughboy in full uniform and equipment, has been reposing in a local marble works shop for several years; it now to be placed on an appropriate pedestal on the courthouse lawn; a bronze plate bearing the names of the Cape Girardeau County boys who made the supreme sacrifice in the World War will be affixed to the pedestal.
