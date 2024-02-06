Out of the past: Oct. 11

1999

Third-quarter construction contracts, fueled by single-family housing in July and September and by a giant school construction contract in August, have surpassed last year’s first nine months; more than $3.5 million for 26 single-family homes and a $9.8 million building permit for the Cape Girardeau Area Career Center sent third-quarter totals to more than $16.9 million and to 324 permits and $34,532,000 for the year; during the first nine months last year, more permits — 432 — were issued, but the amount was less, at $34,119.946.

For the first time in many years, Notre Dame Regional High School doesn’t have a nun as principal, with Brother David Anthony Migliorino now heading the school after Sister Mary Ann Fischer retired this spring; but the powerful impact the School Sisters of Notre Dame had on the high school was recognized Sunday with the dedication of a grotto to the Sisters.

1974

A two-alarm fire early in the morning heavily damages a two-story brick building at Elm and Ellis streets, owned by Odd Fellows Lodge No 575 and occupied by well-known silversmith Otto F. Dingeldein; it is believed the fire started in the northwest part of the first floor, where Dingeldein packed his silverware for shipment; the chemicals used by Dingeldein in his craft made the fire spread quickly.

Claims made by the Republican challenger that 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, hasn’t paid his taxes have proven unfounded; Truman Farrow of Jackson charged that Burlison hasn’t paid real estate or personal property taxes in Cape Girardeau County since 1969; however, a check of county and city records shows Burlison’s real estate taxes are paid up to date; the records show no personal property assessments for tax purposes.

1949