Out of the past: Oct. 10

1999
Dr. Ellis T. Rottmann of St. Louis is the guest speaker at morning worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; he preaches on missions, with an emphasis on current activity in Brazil; Rottmann is a former pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and has served as an executive in both the central Illinois district and the Missouri district for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Phase One of the East Main Street Extension Project from Shawnee Boulevard to Oak Hill Road in Jackson was officially opened Friday; Phase Two of the project will link the road to Interstate 55 and will require approval by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
1974
Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, may be serving in Congress illegally, his Republican opponent suggests; Truman Farrow, the Jackson excavating company executive attempting to unseat the three-term congressman, charges that Burlison doesn’t meet residency requirements and has failed to pay personal and real estate taxes in Cape Girardeau County since 1969; Burlison has no comment on Farrow’s charges.
The Cape Girardeau Airport Board is asking the City Council to repair or replace the two wooden hangars at the municipal airport and to repair the flight hangar; after considerable discussion at yesterday’s luncheon meeting, it was agreed the Airport Board would again meet with the fixed-based operator, Cape Central Airways, Inc., pertaining to the firm’s views on paying higher rent if the buildings were restored.
1949
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for the U.S. Navy Band concerts to be present Oct. 23 in the state College Auditorium; the local chapter of the Navy League is sponsoring the concerts, one in the afternoon and another in the evening; the band, which was established by an act of Congress in 1925, is making its second visit to Cape Girardeau, having appeared here Nov. 2, 1930.
The new Salvation Army citadel at 215 Broadway was dedicated at weekend services, which included, besides the dedicatory rites proper, five open-air meetings on city streets and street marches led by the Tower Grove Band.
1924
A gift of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a bronze tablet containing the names of all soldiers of the Revolutionary War buried in Cape Girardeau County, is unveiled at the Cape Girardeau Post Office; the tablet is unveiled by little Mary Frissel, granddaughter of Mrs. Louis Houck.
P.E. Daugherty, farming the Leo Dohogne farm near Ancell, brings the first load of cotton of the season to the Cape Girardeau gin; it is of the Delfos variety, of good quality and picked clean; Daugherty has from 12 to 15 acres of cotton on the farm, which is known as the old Adam Burger farm.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.