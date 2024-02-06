Out of the past: Oct. 10

1999

​Dr. Ellis T. Rottmann of St. Louis is the guest speaker at morning worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; he preaches on missions, with an emphasis on current activity in Brazil; Rottmann is a former pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and has served as an executive in both the central Illinois district and the Missouri district for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Phase One of the East Main Street Extension Project from Shawnee Boulevard to Oak Hill Road in Jackson was officially opened Friday; Phase Two of the project will link the road to Interstate 55 and will require approval by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

1974

​Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, may be serving in Congress illegally, his Republican opponent suggests; Truman Farrow, the Jackson excavating company executive attempting to unseat the three-term congressman, charges that Burlison doesn’t meet residency requirements and has failed to pay personal and real estate taxes in Cape Girardeau County since 1969; Burlison has no comment on Farrow’s charges.

The Cape Girardeau Airport Board is asking the City Council to repair or replace the two wooden hangars at the municipal airport and to repair the flight hangar; after considerable discussion at yesterday’s luncheon meeting, it was agreed the Airport Board would again meet with the fixed-based operator, Cape Central Airways, Inc., pertaining to the firm’s views on paying higher rent if the buildings were restored.

1949