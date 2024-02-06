Out of the past: Nov. 9

1999
With five fires burning in Cape Girardeau County, increasing the total to more than 20 for the month, restricted burning is again ordered by city and county officials; continued predictions of dry, warm and windy conditions prompt the request by Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County.
Rodger Rapp receives a deed to a 3.6-acre parcel of land in the morning; Rapp, director of field operations for the National Cemetery Administration at Washington, D.C., is in Southern Illinois to take part in an early Veterans Day program at Mound City National Cemetery; the 3.6-acre deed assures another 2,000 grave sites to the current 12-acre cemetery.
1974
Extensive restoration at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St., in Cape Girardeau, is nearly 15% completed, says Nick Nicholas, general foreman for Wetterau Builders of St. Louis with a completion target of May; the church will have a new look on the west side of the building as walls for an arched walkway are being constructed now; at the north end of the walkway, a covered driveway will allow automobile passengers to disembark and follow the walkway into the church sanctuary, chapel or offices without stepping outside.
Voter turnout in Cape Girardeau County at Tuesday’s general election was about what experts predicted, but it was considerably less than the percentage of turnout in the last off-year election in 1970; only 52.41% of the 29,911 registered county voters went to the polls Tuesday.
1949
Santa Claus will arrive in Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 aboard a Frisco train; a colorful street parade will then proceed from the passenger station up Main Street to Broadway, west on Broadway to Sprigg Street, south on Sprigg and then west to Pacific Street; this will allow the parade to pass Saint Francis Hospital, where patients in the polio ward can see it; it will then return to the starting point; 29 surrounding towns have been asked to participate in the parade, which is sponsored by the Retail Merchants Association.
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s postwar reserve fund will be over-appropriated almost $2,000,000, under the last appropriation bill, which is passed by the House and next goes to the Senate; in addition to the $750,000 for a new science building at State College, the school is allowed $225,000 for repairs.
1924
Chief Skiuhushu, an American Indian and descendant of the Blackfoot tribe, lectures at Grace Methodist Church in the evening on the habits of his race, with special reference to the work of the Indians before the white men came to America; he is a leading figure on the Indian lecture platform and is a nationally known interpreter of Indian history legends.
Beginning next Sunday, services of the newly organized St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Cape Girardeau will be held in the afternoon at Christ Episcopal Church, according to arrangements made by the pastor, the Rev. J.G. M. Hursh; the last meeting in Security Hall on Broadway is today.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.