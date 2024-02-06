Out of the past: Nov. 9

1999

With five fires burning in Cape Girardeau County, increasing the total to more than 20 for the month, restricted burning is again ordered by city and county officials; continued predictions of dry, warm and windy conditions prompt the request by Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County.

Rodger Rapp receives a deed to a 3.6-acre parcel of land in the morning; Rapp, director of field operations for the National Cemetery Administration at Washington, D.C., is in Southern Illinois to take part in an early Veterans Day program at Mound City National Cemetery; the 3.6-acre deed assures another 2,000 grave sites to the current 12-acre cemetery.

1974

Extensive restoration at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St., in Cape Girardeau, is nearly 15% completed, says Nick Nicholas, general foreman for Wetterau Builders of St. Louis with a completion target of May; the church will have a new look on the west side of the building as walls for an arched walkway are being constructed now; at the north end of the walkway, a covered driveway will allow automobile passengers to disembark and follow the walkway into the church sanctuary, chapel or offices without stepping outside.

Voter turnout in Cape Girardeau County at Tuesday’s general election was about what experts predicted, but it was considerably less than the percentage of turnout in the last off-year election in 1970; only 52.41% of the 29,911 registered county voters went to the polls Tuesday.

1949