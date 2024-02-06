Out of the past: Nov. 8

1999

​Golfers love the warm temperatures enjoyed the past few days; record highs have been set the past three days: 79 degrees on Saturday, 81 on Sunday and 81 yesterday, as recorded at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; representatives of local golf courses say there have been two to three times as many golfers on the links as usual during the past three days.

The dedication of Saxony Lutheran High School is set for Sunday afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; children and adults representing area Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations that have formed a Lutheran High School Association will take part in the celebration; plans are to open the school in fall 2000 at a temporary site — St. Andrew Lutheran Church at Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive; but the church must first get approval for a rezoning request from the city.

1974

​It’s almost like Christmas morning at the Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters, as police officers marvel over the arrival of a Speedgun, a new radar system, as if it were the perfect toy; the hand-held radar unit was purchased from CMI Inc. of Minturn, Colorado, for $1,083; unlike the present device, which is 6 years old, the Speedgun not only will operate off a patrol car’s electrical system, but it includes a battery pack as well.

Tongues hanging out of red faces, grunts and screams raged as 60 residents of Myers Hall at Southeast Missouri State University piled on one shaky aluminum-framed dorm bed yesterday to break the world’s record of the most men in a bed; the college students hit the record of 60 in a bed; the stunt was the brain child of Daniel “Red” O’Neal and Don Berry.

1949