Out of the past: Nov. 6

1999

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission has approved the formation of a local corporation to speed up improvements to the busy Interstate 55-U.S. 61 intersection; but MoDOT officials say the agency won’t move ahead with improving Center Junction unless right-of-way problems with Cape Girardeau developer Jim Drury can be worked out and Drury proceeds to develop the property around the intersection.

Residents of Oak Ridge said it over and over Friday: The people make it special; much of the town turned out for a parade and school assembly yesterday to celebrate the Oak Ridge School District's 125th anniversary; the events were the beginning of a weekend of festivities, which conclude tonight with the annual alumni banquet.

1974

Expansion of The Missourian and its operation over the past year in conversion to a new process of printing makes it necessary to cancel this year’s Missourian Art Exhibition, an annual event held in The Missourian offices for the past 27 years; space formerly used for the art show is now put to other uses, leaving no room for the display of the exhibits; Harry Naeter, publisher, says the art show will resume next year.

Six of the eight contested Cape Girardeau County offices that were up for grabs in yesterday’s general election were secured by Democrats, three of whom managed upset victories in unseating incumbent Republicans; the upsets were in the circuit clerk’s office — Charles P. Hutson over Leonard F. Sander; recorder of deeds — Pauline Young over Leonard J. Schumacher; and presiding judge of the County Court — Ervin Hobbs over Clarence W. Suedekum.

1949