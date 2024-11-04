Out of the past: Nov. 5

1999

Cape Girardeau Central High hung in there, but in the fourth quarter, Jackson kicked out the stool; the Indians hung Central with its ninth loss of the season, 36-10, in front of a huge crowd at Houck Stadium last night; the Tigers, who have not won a game at Houck in the last two seasons, held a 10-9 lead at halftime, but Jackson finally captured the lead late in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth to improve to 9-1.

Water quality and navigation haven’t been adversely affected by the relatively low water stage of the Mississippi River in this drought year; in fact, the quality of water Cape Girardeau is taking from the river is better than usual; Kevin Priester, manager of the city’s water system, says the Mississippi is running clearer than normal because the absence of rain has reduced runoff, silt and turbidity.

1974

Cape Girardeau County voters defeat a long-proposed County Public Health Unit, giving the proposition only 49% of the total vote; it is the fourth time in four years that the proposal has failed to receive the necessary two-thirds majority for passage; the 49% margin in favor of the unit represents its second worst defeat.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce building at 225 Broadway will be shut down Friday when the organization moves to its new offices at 601 N. Kingshighway; the old building lacks parking space, but that won’t be a problem at the new location, which formerly was the Dr. Thomas C. Sparkman; the Broadway structure, formerly the Southeast Missourian office building, has been purchased by the adjacent First Presbyterian Church.