Out of the past: Nov. 4

1999

Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III and Jackson Mayor Paul Sander won’t be wining and dining with state highway officials tonight; instead, they will be among the expected crowd of 10,000 attending the annual football clash between Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools; the mayors regularly attend the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce’s annual highway dinner, but this year the “big game” is scheduled for the same night.

The eight confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Bollinger County are the result of person-to-person transmission and aren’t associated with a restaurant or single event, a state health official says; the first case was confirmed in early September, the next about a month later, and more continued to occur in October; three people tested positive for the virus in the past week.

1974

An era of almost 60 years of operation in the dairy business ended Friday for the Blattner family of Cape Girardeau with the sale of the milk processing and sales service of Sunny Hill Dairy Farms Co., 45 S. West End Blvd., to Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. of Olney, Illinois; Louis C. Blattner Jr., son of the founder of Sunny Hill and president of the company, says Prairie Farms will continue to package milk and sell it under the Sunny Hill label.

Five Southeast Missouri residents, natives of other countries, become citizens of the United States in a naturalization ceremony in the afternoon in Federal District Court; they are Chang-Wei Hwang, 50, and Lily Hwang, 53, of Cape Girardeau, Gisela Gockel, 44, of Cape Girardeau, Steven W. Smith, 20, of Birchtree and Kyong Suk Becker, 29, of Korea; Judge John K. Regan delivers the welcome address.