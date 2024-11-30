Out of the past: Nov. 30

1999

Jackson school officials are planning two expansions to help alleviate overcrowding caused by growth in enrollment and programs; Jackson School District enrollment is at a record 4,480 students and has 300 teachers; the district has experienced an average growth rate of 3% annually since 1994, and there is no foreseeable end to the growth.

Southeast Missouri State University will receive $2.1 million in federal money for three projects, including $1 million to help equip a new polytechnic building that soon will be under construction; the funding is part of the massive $390 billion budget approved by Congress and the president; besides funds for the polytechnic school, the university is to receive $600,000 to fund public transportation services for welfare-to-work clients in Southeast Missouri and $500,000 to help relocate the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Lab to larger quarters.

1974

Thanksgiving was only a memory yesterday as thousands of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois residents jammed Cape Girardeau to get a head start on their Christmas gift hunting; the day after Thanksgiving traditionally marks the opening of the Christmas season, and Friday was no exception as the Main-Broadway-Spanish business district and Town Plaza Shopping Center were hit by throngs of shoppers.

Cape Girardeau has hired three new firefighters, bolstering the departments normal numbers to 51; the new men are Charles Denson of Chaffee and Thomas C. Lee and Michael Carlton, both of Cape Girardeau; the trio will start off with training, and they will be stationed at Station No. 1.