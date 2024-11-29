Out of the past: Nov. 29

1999
The preliminary plat has been approved for the Jackson Industrial Park Subdivision; it would be the first industrial park the city itself has established; the 60-acre park the city proposes to build might include a recreational park within its boundaries; soccer fields and a biking and hiking trail are being considered for a 10-acre parcel of the property on the east side of North High Street between Harmony Lane and State Route Y; the remaining 50 acres across on the west side of North High Street have been rezoned I-2 for heavy industrial use; the 10-acre parcel in the Hubble Creek flood plain is deemed unsuitable for industrial development.
John and Jerrianne Wyman, purveyors of fine food and drink in Cape Girardeau since 1989, have opened Europa's Gourmet Market in downtown Cape Girardeau; a market and cafe, Europa's is at 20 N. Spanish St.
1974
A $16,400 federal grant to help finance purchase of a new firefighting and rescue vehicle to serve the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport has been awarded the city by the U.S. Department of Transportation; the grant is for 75% of the cost of the new vehicle, known as a fast-response fire truck.
The Missouri Tax Commission has lowered the assessed valuation of the Montgomery Ward Co. building, 18 N. Main St., to $54,000 for the third time in the same number of years; Aquamsi Land Co., which owns the building and leases it to Montgomery Ward, had appealed Cape Girardeau County Board of Equalization’s $84,000 real estate assessment on the building, contending that Aquamsi purchased it from the Juden heirs at a price of about $160,000 two years ago and currently has it listed for sale at that price; based upon the $160,000 market price, the assessment should be about 33% of its value, or the $54,000 amount, Aquamsi contends.
1949
The tiny Corvick triplets – Darlene, Marlene and Arlene – of Illmo have a collective godfather in the Tri-City Kiwanis Club of Illmo, Fornfelt and Ancell, which has assumed sponsorship of a campaign to erect an addition to the two-room house the parents – Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Corvick – are building in Illmo; in addition, the club will accept gifts to be presented the family for the children, including layettes and other assorted baby items that can be used now and in the future; the triplets were born early Sunday morning.
Mrs. Jessie McCreery Oliver, wife of R.B. Oliver Jr., 730 N. Pacific St., passes away after a lingering illness of more than a year; born in Pittsburg, Kansas, she came to Cape Girardeau as a bride in February 1911; she is survived by her husband, four sons, seven grandchildren and two sisters.
1924
Two men, alleged booze runners of Benton, Illinois, are in custody at Benton, Missouri, awaiting a preliminary hearing following their arrest at a Sikeston rooming house; police claim they found 45 gallons of high-proof alcohol in the Ford coupe the pair were riding in; two other men, who were also at the car and who engaged the officers in a brief gun battle, escaped.
Stockholders in the Egypt Mills Guernsey Club, which is closing its affairs preparatory to dissolution, will receive 60% of the par value of their stock in the dairy cattle corporation, it is announced by club officers; this amount will be paid each shareholder at this time and, after the affairs of the organization are close, any residual funds will be divided among the stockholders.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
