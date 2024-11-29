Out of the past: Nov. 29

1999

The preliminary plat has been approved for the Jackson Industrial Park Subdivision; it would be the first industrial park the city itself has established; the 60-acre park the city proposes to build might include a recreational park within its boundaries; soccer fields and a biking and hiking trail are being considered for a 10-acre parcel of the property on the east side of North High Street between Harmony Lane and State Route Y; the remaining 50 acres across on the west side of North High Street have been rezoned I-2 for heavy industrial use; the 10-acre parcel in the Hubble Creek flood plain is deemed unsuitable for industrial development.

John and Jerrianne Wyman, purveyors of fine food and drink in Cape Girardeau since 1989, have opened Europa's Gourmet Market in downtown Cape Girardeau; a market and cafe, Europa's is at 20 N. Spanish St.

1974

A $16,400 federal grant to help finance purchase of a new firefighting and rescue vehicle to serve the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport has been awarded the city by the U.S. Department of Transportation; the grant is for 75% of the cost of the new vehicle, known as a fast-response fire truck.

The Missouri Tax Commission has lowered the assessed valuation of the Montgomery Ward Co. building, 18 N. Main St., to $54,000 for the third time in the same number of years; Aquamsi Land Co., which owns the building and leases it to Montgomery Ward, had appealed Cape Girardeau County Board of Equalization’s $84,000 real estate assessment on the building, contending that Aquamsi purchased it from the Juden heirs at a price of about $160,000 two years ago and currently has it listed for sale at that price; based upon the $160,000 market price, the assessment should be about 33% of its value, or the $54,000 amount, Aquamsi contends.