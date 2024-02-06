Out of the past: Nov. 28

1999

Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills holds a building dedication service in the afternoon, marking the completion of the education building at the church; guest speaker is the Rev. Adam Mueller, and an open house follows the service.

More than 150 entries, embellished with lights and blaring Christmas carols and hymns, parade down Broadway in the evening in the annual Christmas Parade of Lights; the parade begins at dusk at a Park and ends nearly two hours later at Main Street and Broadway; the event is sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association.

1974

Thanksgiving Day. Girardeans began their observation of the holiday early, with a community worship service yesterday evening at First General Baptist Church; the service was sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance, and then Rev. Oscar Lukefahr, associate pastor of St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, delivered the sermon.

Cape Girardeau firefighters on Dec. 1 will begin shifting from a 72- to a 60-hour workweek, the change to be fully effective by Jan. 1; city officials made the decision to go to the 60-hour week for firemen when they decided to contest the constitutionality of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1974; the new act places state and local government employees under the minimum wage requirements.