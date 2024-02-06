Out of the past: Nov. 28

1999
Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills holds a building dedication service in the afternoon, marking the completion of the education building at the church; guest speaker is the Rev. Adam Mueller, and an open house follows the service.
More than 150 entries, embellished with lights and blaring Christmas carols and hymns, parade down Broadway in the evening in the annual Christmas Parade of Lights; the parade begins at dusk at a Park and ends nearly two hours later at Main Street and Broadway; the event is sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association.
1974
Thanksgiving Day. Girardeans began their observation of the holiday early, with a community worship service yesterday evening at First General Baptist Church; the service was sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance, and then Rev. Oscar Lukefahr, associate pastor of St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, delivered the sermon.
Cape Girardeau firefighters on Dec. 1 will begin shifting from a 72- to a 60-hour workweek, the change to be fully effective by Jan. 1; city officials made the decision to go to the 60-hour week for firemen when they decided to contest the constitutionality of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1974; the new act places state and local government employees under the minimum wage requirements.
1949
Critics of service given by the Southeast Missouri Telephone Co., voice their complaints before Commissioner E.L.McClintock of the Missouri Public Service Commission in a hearing in the Federal Building courtroom; the hearing grew out of the company’s application for increased rates; witnesses from five communities – Cape Girardeau, Kennett, Flat River, Perryville and Old Appleton – are heard in the morning session.
Triplet daughters, born early yesterday morning to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Corvick of Illmo, are thriving at Saint Francis Hospital while their parents, with four children born in less than a year, are trying to figure out how the family will fit in a two-room house they are building on a four-acre tract in southwest Illmo; the girls have been named Darlene, Marlene and Arlene.
1924
Marguerite Oliver Dearmont, 33, wife of Cape Girardeau attorney Russell L. Dearmont, dies in the morning at the family home, 903 College Hill, after an illness of about 10 days; she was the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Oliver; she married Dearmont in 1915; she is survived by her husband, three daughters, four brothers and her parents.
Displaying the swiftest, hardest and cleanest brand of high school football seen in this section this season, the Cape Girardeau Tigers defeated the Jackson High Indians on the Jackson gridiron yesterday by a score of 13 to 0; Hartford Hill, Central fullback, played his last high school game, and it was probably the best of his high school career; he starred throughout, both offensively and defensively, from the sound of the whistle starting the game until the final toot for the end.
