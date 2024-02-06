Out of the past: Nov. 27

1999

When it comes to Christmas, real trees are still in demand; at Meier Horse Shoe Pines near Jackson, a steady stream of customers yesterday boarded wagons pulled by Belgian horses for the short trek to the field of Christmas trees; customers could tag their trees or have them immediately cut and hauled back to the parking lot; Teresa and Steve Meier’s farm has about 14 acres of Christmas trees.

Long-time principal Barbara Blanchard views the closing of Washington School as a new beginning, but that doesn’t keep her tears from flowing as the flag in front of the 85-year-old school is lowered for the last time, part of closing ceremonies at Washington; next month, a new school named for Blanchard will open; Washington School has been sold to Southeast Missouri State University, which will use the facility for storage.

1974

Jackson voters overwhelmingly approved by a 70% margin a proposal to enact a one-cent city sales tax; slightly less than 31% of the 3,714 registered Jackson voters turned out to ballot on the issue, which passed despite a last-minute effort by the Cape County Farm Bureau to defeat it because there is no exemption on farm-producing items such as machinery, seed and feed.

A complaint asking that the City of Cape Girardeau be enjoined from violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act as it applies to city employees was filed yesterday in Federal District Court in Cape Girardeau by the U.S. Department of Labor; city officials had expected the suit to be filed, since they had notified a federal government representative that the city wouldn’t comply with the act as amended this year; it calls for minimum wages and overtime pay provisions to apply to state and local employees.