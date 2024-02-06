Out of the past: Nov. 26

1999
JEFFERSON CITY – Recent discussions about giving state transportation officials the power to build and manage tollways has brought up some old memories for former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; more than 30 years ago, Hearnes, as governor, successfully pushed for legislation that would have created a turnpike system in Missouri; however, a subsequent ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional; the matter later went before voters, who soundly rejected the idea of toll roads.
John A. Schneider, formerly of Cape Girardeau, was among the nearly 1,500 competing in the Ironman Triathlon in Kailua-Kona Kona, Hawaii, in late October; Schneider, the son of John and Loretta Schneider of Cape Girardeau, finished 42nd in his age group.
1974
Cape Girardeau’s bicentennial celebration received a boost last night, when Mayor Howard C. Tooke officially designated the Cape Girardeau Jaycees “chairman” for the 1976 activities; the Jaycees will serve as an organization to coordinate and organize the efforts of the entire community in celebrating the nation’s 200th birthday.
Cape Girardeau County’s “Land Subdivision and Mobile Homes Park Regulations” won’t go into effect by Sunday as the County Court had hoped; County Clerk Rusby C. Crites says Missouri law requires that the land use ordinance be filed not only in the recorder of deed’s office, but also with city clerks of each incorporated area of the county; there’s no way to have the plan filed appropriately before the previously-set deadline of Dec. 1.
1949
The old Haas mansion, now nearing the century mark, appears almost certain to be one Cape Girardeau landmark that will be spared in the march of progress; there has been no official decision on the matter, but members of the Board of Education show no disposition to wreck the historic structure; in fact, they have some cogent ideas on how it can be utilized as part of the educational plant on the tract, owned by the school district and held as the site of a new high school; it is believed the mansion dates to the mid-1850s; it is the only battle-scarred building in the city.
Using a company acetylene cutting torch, burglars last night opened the safe at Pollack Hide and Fur Co., Independence Street and North Kingshighway, and stole $1,400 in cash.
1924
Cape Girardeau, beaten for the third time in its efforts to force the Frisco Railroad to respect the terms of a franchise granted it by the city calling for the operation and maintenance of the railway repair shops here, won’t give up the fight until every known point of attack is pursued, city officials declare; undaunted by yesterday’s adverse decision by the State Supreme Court, city officials are preparing to fight on, either taking its case to the Missouri Public Service Commission or the U.S. Supreme Court.
In light of the petition by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance asking for a ban on dancing at Central High School, the school board has decided not to allow terpsichorean exercises to proceed at this evening’s Thanksgiving party; various other entertainments will be substituted.
