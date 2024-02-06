Out of the past: Nov. 26

1999

JEFFERSON CITY – Recent discussions about giving state transportation officials the power to build and manage tollways has brought up some old memories for former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; more than 30 years ago, Hearnes, as governor, successfully pushed for legislation that would have created a turnpike system in Missouri; however, a subsequent ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional; the matter later went before voters, who soundly rejected the idea of toll roads.

John A. Schneider, formerly of Cape Girardeau, was among the nearly 1,500 competing in the Ironman Triathlon in Kailua-Kona Kona, Hawaii, in late October; Schneider, the son of John and Loretta Schneider of Cape Girardeau, finished 42nd in his age group.

1974

Cape Girardeau’s bicentennial celebration received a boost last night, when Mayor Howard C. Tooke officially designated the Cape Girardeau Jaycees “chairman” for the 1976 activities; the Jaycees will serve as an organization to coordinate and organize the efforts of the entire community in celebrating the nation’s 200th birthday.

Cape Girardeau County’s “Land Subdivision and Mobile Homes Park Regulations” won’t go into effect by Sunday as the County Court had hoped; County Clerk Rusby C. Crites says Missouri law requires that the land use ordinance be filed not only in the recorder of deed’s office, but also with city clerks of each incorporated area of the county; there’s no way to have the plan filed appropriately before the previously-set deadline of Dec. 1.