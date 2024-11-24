Out of the past: Nov. 25

1999

Thanksgiving Day. The day is a little brighter for several hundred area residents, who enjoy a hearty meal at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau; volunteers serve around 600 meals, about half being delivered to homebound residents in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City.

With smoking computers, stock-piled food and a ticking millennium clock, the Y2K bug has hit Santa’s workshop in the window of Hutson’s Furniture; the annual Christmas window display at the downtown store at 43 S. Main St., which opens today, finds Santa in a dilemma; a clock is ticking down to the year 2000, and his Christmas deadline looms; elves sit at computers that are smoking with the overload; but not to fear; thinking ahead, Santa has stockpiled toys, food, even hay for the reindeer, and those items line the shelves of the workshop.

1974

No one is predicting how large the voter turnout will be tomorrow, when Jackson voters determine the fate of a one-cent city sales tax proposal; no one is predicting the outcome of the election either; the proposed tax would bring approximately $100,000 additional revenue a year; the Jackson City Council has tentatively earmarked the extra money for free residential refuse collection, a new municipal swimming pool and other improvements in local parks, street improvements and construction of police and fire facilities.

A workshop, one of five being conducted throughout the state by the Missouri Office of Administration and the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Revenue-Sharing, is held here to take a hard look at the five-year experimental funding program; it will have placed $30.2 billion in state and local government coffers before it expires in 1976; how that money should be spent is one of the topics of discussion at the day-long workshop for local government representatives and other interested residents.