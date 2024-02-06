Out of the past: Nov. 24

1999
Three candidates filed yesterday for open seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council, creating a contested race in two of the three wards with openings; seats in Wards 3, 4 and 5 are up for election April 4; until yesterday no candidates had filed for the seat in Ward 5, and only one candidate had filed in each of the others; Jay Purcell, an incumbent, is running unopposed in Ward 3; vying for the seat in Ward 5 are Matt Hopkins and Lawrence Godfrey; in Ward 4, voters will decide between Ken Lipps and Hugh White.
With .38 of an inch of rain over the past two days, the Cape Girardeau County restricted burn ordinance has been lifted; more rain is expected over the next few days.
1974
The Rev. Paul Loesman, professor at Concordia Seminary in Exile and 10 students from the seminary in exile will visit Cape Girardeau tomorrow and Tuesday to express their opinions on the events which led to the establishment of what is being called the “Seminex”; they will appear at St. Andrew Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel.
The drive conducted by pupils at Cape Girardeau Central High School to have improvements made at the City Small Animal Shelter in Arena Park has apparently done some good; John Carter, officer in charge of the shelter, says the dog pound is in line for some remodeling in the near future, including plans to build a roof over the outside shelter and also construct protection walls that can be used during cold months and taken down during hot summer weather.
1949
Thanksgiving Day. Business is generally suspended in Cape Girardeau in observance of the holiday; many Girardeans attend the community religious service in the morning at the General Baptist Church; preaching the sermon is the Rev. Laurence W. Cleland of the First Baptist Church; special Thanksgiving services are also conducted at the Church of the Nazarene, Hanover Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Sparked by two brilliant, long runs of 84 yards and 88 yards by halfback Binky Broeder in the second and fourth quarters, the Maplewood-Richmond Heights Leafs defeat the Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers 20 to 7 at Houck Stadium; the game closes Central’s nine-game schedule, giving the Tigers a record of five wins, three defeats and a tie.
1924
Fifty candidates were given major degrees at an initiation held by the Knights of Columbus council of Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon in the council hall in the Sturdivant Bank building, Main and Themis streets; following the ceremony, a banquet was held at St. Vincent’s Parochial School; Archbishop John J. Glennon of St. Louis, in town for confirmation exercises at local Catholic churches, gave a brief talk at the dinner, discussing some of the attacks made on the church.
McCLURE, Ill. – Friction of machinery ignited the cotton and set ablaze the McClure Cotton Gin here Saturday evening, destroying the building; the gin is owned by a stock company composed of McClure residents; some baled cotton was burned, but most of it was saved, as was the seed storage building a short distance from the gin, which was constructed last spring.
