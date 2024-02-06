Out of the past: Nov. 24

1999

Three candidates filed yesterday for open seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council, creating a contested race in two of the three wards with openings; seats in Wards 3, 4 and 5 are up for election April 4; until yesterday no candidates had filed for the seat in Ward 5, and only one candidate had filed in each of the others; Jay Purcell, an incumbent, is running unopposed in Ward 3; vying for the seat in Ward 5 are Matt Hopkins and Lawrence Godfrey; in Ward 4, voters will decide between Ken Lipps and Hugh White.

With .38 of an inch of rain over the past two days, the Cape Girardeau County restricted burn ordinance has been lifted; more rain is expected over the next few days.

1974

The Rev. Paul Loesman, professor at Concordia Seminary in Exile and 10 students from the seminary in exile will visit Cape Girardeau tomorrow and Tuesday to express their opinions on the events which led to the establishment of what is being called the “Seminex”; they will appear at St. Andrew Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel.

The drive conducted by pupils at Cape Girardeau Central High School to have improvements made at the City Small Animal Shelter in Arena Park has apparently done some good; John Carter, officer in charge of the shelter, says the dog pound is in line for some remodeling in the near future, including plans to build a roof over the outside shelter and also construct protection walls that can be used during cold months and taken down during hot summer weather.