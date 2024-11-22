Out of the past: Nov. 23

1999

A lack of candidates could mean a seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council remains vacant indefinitely; so far no one has filed for an open seat in Ward 5, and the filing period ends today at 5 p.m.; city officials say they can’t remember a time when no candidates filed for office.

Marc Strauss doesn’t dance around the issues; rather, Southeast Missouri State University’s dance professor vows to take charge of efforts to develop a first-class school for the fine and performing arts in his new roll as associate dean for the River Campus; in his new job, Strauss will coordinate academic plans for the River Campus.

1974

Flora “Flo” Edwards has retired after driving a taxicab in Cape Girardeau 29 years; “It’s my age — the men didn’t run me out of business,” Edwards explains, who shut down her Flo’s Taxicab Service on Nov. 15.

After six members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department modeled different styled uniforms for over a month, the officers have chosen the Los Angeles Police Department-style uniform of midnight blue for its new uniform; the department picked the outfit Patrolman Gary K. Atchley had been wearing; it is replete with shiny leather gear, badge tie and a new garrison-style hat with a rounded top to replace the old five-point hats.

1949