Out of the past: Nov. 22

1999

Three area school districts will join a movement to improve educational opportunities for their students and teachers; the Oak Ridge and Perryville school districts have established nonprofit school foundations, and Kelly’s district officials are researching the idea of establishing a school foundation; school officials say the foundations will raise money from local sources and alumni to improve school programs and facilities.

While other people decorate their Christmas trees with garland and homemade ornaments, the Salvation Army spares no expense on lights; lots of lights adorn an enormous evergreen outside West Park Mall; they serve as a visual reminder of the goal for helping others through the Army’s Tree of Lights campaign; this year’s fund-raising goal is $220,000.

1974

The Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau is the only organized opposition to a proposed one-cent city sales tax at Jackson, and it has embarked upon a last-minute campaign to get the issue defeated at the polls Tuesday; Farm Bureau officials say the 1,200-member organization is strongly opposed to the tax on items used in farm production, namely farm machinery.

In its plan to widen Highway 61 in Cape Girardeau, the Missouri Highway Department doesn’t intend to provide a crossover road in the highway’s median to serve the site of the proposed county jail, the County Court has learned; instead, plans currently call for traffic going to or from the proposed jail to use crossover roads at the entrance to Memorial Park, to the east, and one that would be constructed about 900 feet west of the present crossover at the jail site entrance.

1949