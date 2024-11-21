Out of the past: Nov. 21

1999
The Rev. David M. Burger is installed as the new minister at Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim; Burger was born in Poplar Bluff and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism; he attended Concordia Theological Seminary and received his divinity degree in 1978; he was ordained the following year.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee dedicates its new Allen Renaissance Organ; as part of the dedication, Sam Dorlaque gives a concert on the new instrument; a reception immediately follows.
1974
Missouri Highway Department maintenance crews have begun removing high mounds of dirt in the median of Highway 61 at the Interstate 55 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; the removal is part of planned improvements to the interchange in an effort to make it safer and less confusing to motorists unfamiliar with its layout; the mounds of dirt, which prohibit adequate site distance, will be lowered to highway level over the next several months.
An Illmo youth escapes serious injury when his car is struck by a Cotton Belt Railroad train as he turns to cross the tracks at the Wetterau crossing while on his way to work at Wetterau Inc. in Scott City; Charles Dohogne, 18, is in fair condition at Southeast Hospital.
1949
D.W. Gilmore, a young Benton attorney, is back at his desk in the Missouri Senate after a hectic week at Chattanooga, Tennessee, that saw him win the presidency of the Young Democratic Clubs of America when four opposing candidates withdrew in his favor; Gilmore, a native of East Prairie, graduated from law school in 1938 and last fall was elected to the Senate.
Completion of the new student center and Myers Hall at State College has been halted by a temporary injunction granted Ray M. Dilschneider, the contractor, by Judge Amandus Brackman in Circuit Court in Clayton; the temporary writ was issued against the Board of Regents and the architectural firm of Wischmeyer & Lorenz on allegations by Dilschneider that his firm’s contract with the college was broken by the regents and the architects.
1924
Olen Allen, cornet player in the Vernie Adams dance orchestra of Cape Girardeau, regained consciousness last night after being unconscious for more than 12 hours from what physicians describe as a “temporary concussion of the brain”; he is released from the hospital at noon; Allen was hospitalized early yesterday, after lapsing into unconsciousness that morning while returning from playing a Wednesday night dance at Ste. Genevieve.
A petition asking the Cape Girardeau City Council to pave North Pacific Street hill from Normal Avenue to the college drive with concrete instead of macadam as had been planned was filed late yesterday with the city clerk by a number of property holders along the street.
