Out of the past: Nov. 21

1999

The Rev. David M. Burger is installed as the new minister at Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim; Burger was born in Poplar Bluff and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism; he attended Concordia Theological Seminary and received his divinity degree in 1978; he was ordained the following year.

St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee dedicates its new Allen Renaissance Organ; as part of the dedication, Sam Dorlaque gives a concert on the new instrument; a reception immediately follows.

1974

Missouri Highway Department maintenance crews have begun removing high mounds of dirt in the median of Highway 61 at the Interstate 55 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; the removal is part of planned improvements to the interchange in an effort to make it safer and less confusing to motorists unfamiliar with its layout; the mounds of dirt, which prohibit adequate site distance, will be lowered to highway level over the next several months.

An Illmo youth escapes serious injury when his car is struck by a Cotton Belt Railroad train as he turns to cross the tracks at the Wetterau crossing while on his way to work at Wetterau Inc. in Scott City; Charles Dohogne, 18, is in fair condition at Southeast Hospital.

1949