Out of the past: Nov. 2

1999

Camel’s milk and camel’s fiber are among items to be discussed during the second annual American Camels College and Training Conference being held this week in Cape Girardeau; more than 60 camel breeders, owners and trainers attended the first session of the conference yesterday at Drury Lodge; more are expected today at Drury Lodge and at the 5-H Animal Ranch in Cape Girardeau County.

The Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern Division is scheduled to hear arguments in 15 cases when it meets today in Cape Girardeau; eight appellate court judges, including Chief Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, will handle court messages at Southeast Missouri State University Glenn Auditorium; this marks the first time the court has convened on the Southeast campus.

1974

Tempa Hamil Steck, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Lorimier School, yesterday received a bushel of red apples in her classroom when she was announced winner of the “Apple-Polisher Contest”; she was presented the apples by Mrs. Dennis Henson, president of the Cape Girardeau Council of Parent Teachers; the children who wrote the letters nominating Henson for the award were delighted.

Recent visitors to the County Farm have found that development of the County Park as another recreational area is well underway; three of six rain shelters being constructed in the park on the farm between Cape Girardeau and Jackson are nearing completion; with its two lakes now stocked with fish, a circular gravel road installed, grading and planting of grass done, a preview of a pleasant place to spend leisure hours was presented.

1949