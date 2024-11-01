Out of the past: Nov. 2

1999
Camel’s milk and camel’s fiber are among items to be discussed during the second annual American Camels College and Training Conference being held this week in Cape Girardeau; more than 60 camel breeders, owners and trainers attended the first session of the conference yesterday at Drury Lodge; more are expected today at Drury Lodge and at the 5-H Animal Ranch in Cape Girardeau County.
The Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern Division is scheduled to hear arguments in 15 cases when it meets today in Cape Girardeau; eight appellate court judges, including Chief Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, will handle court messages at Southeast Missouri State University Glenn Auditorium; this marks the first time the court has convened on the Southeast campus.
1974
Tempa Hamil Steck, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Lorimier School, yesterday received a bushel of red apples in her classroom when she was announced winner of the “Apple-Polisher Contest”; she was presented the apples by Mrs. Dennis Henson, president of the Cape Girardeau Council of Parent Teachers; the children who wrote the letters nominating Henson for the award were delighted.
Recent visitors to the County Farm have found that development of the County Park as another recreational area is well underway; three of six rain shelters being constructed in the park on the farm between Cape Girardeau and Jackson are nearing completion; with its two lakes now stocked with fish, a circular gravel road installed, grading and planting of grass done, a preview of a pleasant place to spend leisure hours was presented.
1949
A total of 11.25 inches of rain fell in Cape Girardeau during October, topping all previous records for that month since the Weather Bureau substation was founded in Cape Girardeau in 1878; according to James Ashcroft, State College student and assistant weather observer at the college, the previous record was set in 1913, when the total rainfall was 8.84 inches.
A portrait and commercial artist of national reputation, George L. Schultz of Webster Groves, will exhibit 10 oil paintings as the feature display at The Missourian’s third annual art exhibition, Nov. 19 and 20; Schultz recently completed a portrait of President Truman, which will hang in the national headquarters of the American Legion.
1924
The Rev. J.W. Curry, pastor of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau for the past four years, and one of the best known Black ministers in this section, has been transferred by his conference to the pastorate of a church in Tennessee; the Rev. H.C. Tucker, formerly pastor of a church in Kansas, has been named to take charge of the church here.
Hundreds of automobiles carrying thousands of people drive through Sunset Terrace in Cape Girardeau’s west end to view the new addition that will be placed on sale Monday; M.E. Leming, who will be in charge of the sale, believes that close to 100 lots will be sold before the day is over; sale of the lots in Sunset Terrace will help finance a new hospital, which is to be erected on a beautiful site in this section.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.