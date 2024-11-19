Out of the past: Nov. 19

1999

​Area school administrators and teachers defended recent dismissals for a state teachers’ meeting and for deer hunting season; both were well-executed because they addressed issues of safety, attendance and professional development, they said; a Doniphan School District spokesperson said the district is completing a week-long vacation during the peak hunting season; the district has taken this vacation for many years; Cape Girardeau was one of at least three school districts from the Missouri State Teachers Association that dismissed classes so teachers could attend the general conference Friday in St. Louis.

Tis the season for tax bills, some 60,000 in Cape Girardeau County alone; the Cape Girardeau County collector’s office began mailing tax bills Wednesday; around 40,000 pieces of mail containing the tax bills will go out over the next five to six days, says Collector Diane Diebold.

1974

​The Cape Girardeau County Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommended “Land Subdivision and Mobile Home Park Regulations” were unanimously adopted by the County Court yesterday; the ordinance, establishing rules, regulations and standards to guide development of subdivisions and mobile home parks in unincorporated areas of the county, goes into effect when the plan is certified and filed with the county collector’s office; the court, however, gave no indication when that would be done.

Four Cape Girardeau men have been appointed to serve on the nine-member Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board of Commissioners, which will be responsible for establishing a port on the Mississippi River to initially serve Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; appointed by the County Court on Monday were C.W. Rushing, Maurice T. Dunklin, Robert J. Earley and Cape County Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier.

1949