Out of the past: Nov. 19

1999
Area school administrators and teachers defended recent dismissals for a state teachers’ meeting and for deer hunting season; both were well-executed because they addressed issues of safety, attendance and professional development, they said; a Doniphan School District spokesperson said the district is completing a week-long vacation during the peak hunting season; the district has taken this vacation for many years; Cape Girardeau was one of at least three school districts from the Missouri State Teachers Association that dismissed classes so teachers could attend the general conference Friday in St. Louis.
Tis the season for tax bills, some 60,000 in Cape Girardeau County alone; the Cape Girardeau County collector’s office began mailing tax bills Wednesday; around 40,000 pieces of mail containing the tax bills will go out over the next five to six days, says Collector Diane Diebold.
1974
The Cape Girardeau County Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommended “Land Subdivision and Mobile Home Park Regulations” were unanimously adopted by the County Court yesterday; the ordinance, establishing rules, regulations and standards to guide development of subdivisions and mobile home parks in unincorporated areas of the county, goes into effect when the plan is certified and filed with the county collector’s office; the court, however, gave no indication when that would be done.
Four Cape Girardeau men have been appointed to serve on the nine-member Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board of Commissioners, which will be responsible for establishing a port on the Mississippi River to initially serve Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; appointed by the County Court on Monday were C.W. Rushing, Maurice T. Dunklin, Robert J. Earley and Cape County Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier.
1949
An electric power failure on Independence Street, coming on the heels of a smaller one at Jefferson Avenue and Pacific Street, left the west side of Cape Girardeau without electricity for two hours and 35 minutes during the dinner hour yesterday; the failure also cut electric service to rural lines out on Perry Avenue, Perryville Road, Highway 61 to Jackson, south on Highway 74 to Dutchtown and to Gordonville; the cause of the failure hasn’t been determined.
Cape Girardeau hosts its first “Fine Arts Day”, consisting of today’s opening of the Southeast Missourian’s third annual art exhibition and tomorrow’s first concert of the season by the Cape Girardeau Symphony Orchestra at State College auditorium.
1924
Cape Girardeau is to have its first woman law enforcement officer; the County Court at its next meeting will be asked to approve the appointment of Mrs. J. Fred Meyer, wife of the newly-installed constable, as deputy to her husband; Mrs. Meyer, who ably assisted her husband in both the primary and general election campaigns, will be employed to serve papers and conduct the office, according to her husband.
With only a week until Thanksgiving Day, the price of turkey has begun to climb, and the few Cape Girardeau merchants who have gobblers in their pens are selling them at 35 cents per pound; they predict that price could reach 40 and possibly 59 cents before next Thursday.
