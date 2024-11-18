Out of the past: Nov. 18

1999

Ken Lipps hopes his Cape Girardeau roots and a good dose of honesty will help him in a bid for City Council; Lipps, director of volunteer services at the Missouri Veterans Home, is seeking a seat on the council representing Ward 4; he is only the second person to file for city council; Jay Purcell, who represents the city's Ward 3, filed for re-election on Oct. 26.

Warm weather has delayed the annual migration of Canada geese to Southern Illinois; while the first flock of geese arrived in Union County Sept 21, it was small; overall, only 6,000 geese were counted this week in the Southern Illinois quota zone of Alexander, Union, Williamson and Jackson counties and the Rend Lake zone.

1974

There will soon be a couple of new gourmet restaurants in Cape Girardeau; final work is being done on La Grotto Azzurra, the old Airline property, which has blossomed into a show place and will provide the public with fine Italian cuisine; the other is Port Cape Girardeau, to be housed on three levels in one of the city’s older commercial buildings at the southwest corner of Water and Themis streets; Dave Knight, president of David B. Knight and Associates, developers of the property, is hoping for a pre-Christmas opening; Larry Foote will be manager, assisted by his wife, Mary.

A new city ordinance permitting trains to travel up to 50 miles per hour through Scott City is authorized by the City Council; the council instructs city attorney Tom Arnold to prepare the ordinance after taking action to abolish the present ordinance restricting trains speeds to 10 miles an hour in Scott City; however, the new ordinance won’t become effective until signalization of railroad crossings in the town is complete.