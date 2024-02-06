Out of the past: Nov. 17

1999

The trading of Pokemon cards is sweeping through Southeast Missouri and the nation; Pokemon began as a Nintendo Game Boy game with an associated cartoon and various spinoff items that turned the pocket monsters into action figures, book heroes and a card game; it’s that card game, or rather just the cards in the game, which can be traded, that are now soaring in popularity.

Ray Duffey, owner of Bootheel Area Rapid Transportation (BART), a transportation service between the Southeast Missouri/Southern Illinois area and St. Louis Lambert Airport, has received the Sam Walton Business Leader Award; Duffey and partner John Marek founded BART in 1987 with a single van making a run from Cape Girardeau to Lambert Airport; Duffey acquired sole ownership of the business two years later.

1974

Two of the four candidates for bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri visited Southeast Missouri parishes Friday and yesterday prior to a historic election next month; Episcopal churches in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff hosted the Rev. Joseph A. Pelham, dean of students and assistant professor of field education at Colgate Rochester Divinity School, Bexley Hall and Crozer Theological Seminary, and the Rev. William A. Jones, rector of St. John’s Church in Johnson City, Tennessee.

New Testament Baptist Church observes its 14th anniversary with special events lasting the entire day; guest speaker for the day is the Rev. A.B. Hess, pastor of Columbia Baptist Temple in Columbia; singing at worship services is the Christian Brothers quartet; a covered dish lunch is served in the church basement; church pastor is the Rev. Glen Foster.