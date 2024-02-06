Out of the past: Nov. 17

1999
The trading of Pokemon cards is sweeping through Southeast Missouri and the nation; Pokemon began as a Nintendo Game Boy game with an associated cartoon and various spinoff items that turned the pocket monsters into action figures, book heroes and a card game; it’s that card game, or rather just the cards in the game, which can be traded, that are now soaring in popularity.
Ray Duffey, owner of Bootheel Area Rapid Transportation (BART), a transportation service between the Southeast Missouri/Southern Illinois area and St. Louis Lambert Airport, has received the Sam Walton Business Leader Award; Duffey and partner John Marek founded BART in 1987 with a single van making a run from Cape Girardeau to Lambert Airport; Duffey acquired sole ownership of the business two years later.
1974
Two of the four candidates for bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri visited Southeast Missouri parishes Friday and yesterday prior to a historic election next month; Episcopal churches in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff hosted the Rev. Joseph A. Pelham, dean of students and assistant professor of field education at Colgate Rochester Divinity School, Bexley Hall and Crozer Theological Seminary, and the Rev. William A. Jones, rector of St. John’s Church in Johnson City, Tennessee.
New Testament Baptist Church observes its 14th anniversary with special events lasting the entire day; guest speaker for the day is the Rev. A.B. Hess, pastor of Columbia Baptist Temple in Columbia; singing at worship services is the Christian Brothers quartet; a covered dish lunch is served in the church basement; church pastor is the Rev. Glen Foster.
1949
The Cape Girardeau Police Department will soon have both FM radio transmitting and receiving facilities, a great improvement in the police radio communications now in use; officers and other city employees will soon begin fabricating a 75-foot steel tower, sections of which arrived yesterday from the manufacturer; the station transmitter antenna will be mounted atop the three-post tower which will be placed just east of police headquarters on Independence Street; the department is awaiting the arrival of the FM station transmitter, which will replace the present AM transmitter.
JEFFERSON CITY – State schools and hospitals are told to trim their sales a bit; that’s the effect of Senate appropriations action in cutting big slices from the buildings program of all state institutions; Cape State College sees the amount for its science building cut by $400,000, leaving $350,000.
1924
Holding that there is no evidence of fraud in the management of the corporation, Federal Judge C.B. Faris refuses a request of a minority creditor to throw the A.J. Matthews & Co., $3 million land farming corporation into the hands of the receiver, and he denies the demand of the creditor for an accounting by the board of directors of the corporation; the receivership question is dismissed “without prejudice”.
With the Sunset Terrace suburb lots all disposed of at a figure large enough to guarantee payment for the original property and then leave a satisfactory margin, the committee in charge of plans for the construction of a new hospital in the beautiful west end suburb is making final preparations to take the last step in the project, that of determining whether the building will be erected by local interests or by outsiders.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
