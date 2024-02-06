Out of the past: Nov. 16

1999

With a simple vote, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night approved a resolution accepting annexation requests for slightly more than 190 acres of land west of Interstate 55 and set a public hearing for Dec. 6; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission, Christian Faith Fellowship, Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Inc. and James L. Drury and Wanda L. Drury have asked the city to be annexed so they can receive sewer and water service; in all, the city would annex 190.58 acres of land along Route K west from the city limits to County Road 206.

Blanchard Elementary School students could be moving into their new school before classes are dismissed for Christmas; superintendent Dr. Dan Steska told the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night that the target opening date for the school is Dec. 11; architect Tom Holshouser and the construction superintendent representing R.L. Persons Construction indicated during a meeting last week that Dec. 11 is "a reasonable date to move into the school," Steska said.

1974

The baton passes without either runner losing stride as Lt. Donald Roberts replaces Lt. William W. Stover as Cape Girardeau’s interim police chief; both men were appointed to serve six-week periods as police chief from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1 by City Manager W.G. Lawley; the new chief, Henry H. Gerecke, will assume his duties here Jan. 1.

A $9.2 million budget for Southeast Missouri State University for the 1975-76 fiscal year, compared with $8.4 million this year, has been recommended by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education; much of the budget increase will go for higher salaries for personnel; the board also recommended a capital improvements request of $1 million for SEMO; the figure includes $160,000 to air condition the old Campus School building.

1949