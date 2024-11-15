Out of the past: Nov. 15

1999

The district economy continues to operate at what appears to be full capacity; home sales continue to be strong throughout most of the district, and year-to-date residential building permits are above their year-earlier levels; in Cape Girardeau, home sales — new and existing — have averaged more than 40 a month this year; at Jackson, the average is 20 a month.

Jim Wilson Co., a wholesaler distributor of automotive, light truck and heavy duty truck parts, tires and shop equipment, is moving to a new site in Cape Girardeau; James B. "Brad" Wilson, president of Jim Wilson Co., joined company officials and others Friday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for the company's building, to be constructed at 2007 Southern Expressway.

1974

The Missouri Tax Commission has taken under advisement Aquamsi Land Co.’s appeal of an $84,000 real estate assessment on the Montgomery Ward and Co. building, 18 N. Main St.; in so doing, commission chairman James E. Riney said during a hearing on the appeal at Jackson yesterday that perhaps the lengthy dispute over the assessed valuation of the building should be settled in Circuit Court; it was the third hearing the Tax Commission has held on the issue in the past three years; the dispute pits County Assessor Ed Blumenberg and the County Board of Equalization against Aquamsi.

There was a bomb scare at Cape Girardeau Central High School yesterday, but authorities aren’t going into details because of fear of encouraging further telephoned threats.

1949