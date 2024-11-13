Out of the past: Nov. 14

1999

Ten years ago, recognizing the vacuum of information for Black families wanting to research their genealogy, retired Southeast Missouri State University coach Margaret Mates began researching probate documents, wills, tax records and anything else she could find related to slavery in Cape Girardeau County; her findings will be published by the Center for Regional History at SEMO early in 2000.

Representatives from the 21-member churches of the Saxony Lutheran High School Association turn a dream into reality by signing the constitution and bylaws for the new school; hundreds of guests attend a service and celebration marking the beginning of Saxony Lutheran High School of Southeast Missouri at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

1974

All that glitters isn’t gold, but members of the Cape Girardeau’s Metro Merchants Association hope the new, sparkling Christmas decorations purchased this year will help put a little silver in their pockets and a sagging economy; Norman Ueleke of the association, responsible for the purchase of the new decorations, says installation of the decorations is scheduled to begin next week with the aid of Missouri Utilities Co.; the decorations, costing about $4,300, are called “Frosty Pines Skylines”; they will span Broadway from Main to Pacific; additional plans call for installation of holiday lights along the floodwall on Water Street.

More than 100 German feed dealers and business men visited the Theon L. Scherer farm 3 1/2 miles east of Kelso on Route PP yesterday as part of a two-week tour of American agricultural and feed-producing concerns; the nationwide tour is sponsored by Ralston Purina Co. of St. Louis and its German subsidiary, Brand Purina.

1949