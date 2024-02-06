Out of the past: Nov. 13

1999

Cape Girardeau’s curbside leaf pickup program went well in its first week, but that could change; the four specially equipped trucks that haul off leaves are pushing 30 years, and no guarantees exist that the fields where leaves are now spread will be available next year, says assistant public works director Tim Gramling; Cape Girardeau residents have been raking their leaves to curbs since the 1960s, when the city’s leaf-collection program started; the trucks used for hauling leaves have been running about the same length of time.

Bells have started ringing throughout Cape Girardeau’s business districts, as the Salvation Army has kicked off its annual red kettle fund drive; this year’s goal, which includes the kettle collection and mail-in donations, is $220,000.

1974

At last night’s public discussion session held by the City Council on Cape Girardeau’s Traffic Safety Study, prepared by St. Louis traffic engineers, most of the comments were reserved for the proposal to make Broadway a one-way street for eastbound traffic from North Pacific to Lorimier; nearly all the speakers — mostly Broadway businessmen — contended “there is no traffic problem on Broadway” and were strongly opposed to making the street one-way; they voiced equal opposition to removing parking along the street.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved formation of Cape Girardeau and Scott County Port Authorities and an application by the two counties for a Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority.

1949