Out of the past: Nov. 13

1999
Cape Girardeau’s curbside leaf pickup program went well in its first week, but that could change; the four specially equipped trucks that haul off leaves are pushing 30 years, and no guarantees exist that the fields where leaves are now spread will be available next year, says assistant public works director Tim Gramling; Cape Girardeau residents have been raking their leaves to curbs since the 1960s, when the city’s leaf-collection program started; the trucks used for hauling leaves have been running about the same length of time.
Bells have started ringing throughout Cape Girardeau’s business districts, as the Salvation Army has kicked off its annual red kettle fund drive; this year’s goal, which includes the kettle collection and mail-in donations, is $220,000.
1974
At last night’s public discussion session held by the City Council on Cape Girardeau’s Traffic Safety Study, prepared by St. Louis traffic engineers, most of the comments were reserved for the proposal to make Broadway a one-way street for eastbound traffic from North Pacific to Lorimier; nearly all the speakers — mostly Broadway businessmen — contended “there is no traffic problem on Broadway” and were strongly opposed to making the street one-way; they voiced equal opposition to removing parking along the street.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved formation of Cape Girardeau and Scott County Port Authorities and an application by the two counties for a Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority.
1949
The Rev. Ellis F. Wulfers, son of Mrs. Frank Wulfers of Cape Girardeau and assigned to Holy Cross Parish in St. Louis, preaches the sermon at the closing of the Forty Hours Devotion at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the afternoon; most of the priests of the deanery attend the service, with the Rev. Joseph Dura, C.M., of St. Vincent’s Church acting as celebrant of the Solemn Benediction; pastor of St. Mary’s is the Rev. Marion F. Forst.
The Rev. H.R. Gebhardt, western field secretary of National Missions of the Evangelical Church, is guest speaker at the morning service at Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church; the Cape Girardeau Central High School A Capella Choir performs under the direction of Frances Gillett.
1924
Adolph Koenig, a nimble mill worker of Pocahontas, has a narrow escape from death when he is thrown from a log carriage into a fast-revolving circle saw at a sawmill one mile east of Pocahontas; Koenig’s back is badly lacerated by the saw, and his left heel is severed, but physicians say he will recover; Koenig, 28, manages to throw his legs out of the way before he reaches the spinning blade.
Records for September from the more than 70 rural schools in Cape Girardeau County show that of the 39 schools that had an average attendance of 90% or better, Country Club school led with a high percentage of 99.7; 35 of the 50 pupils enrolled in the school had perfect attendance records for the month.
