Out of the past: Nov. 12

1999
A lighted, nine-hold golf course that would enable golfers to play until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights is being planned on the north side of Jackson; the proposed Nine Oaks Golf Course is being planned as a short, family-oriented course with only par 3s and par 4s; it would be built on 35 acres east of North High Street by developers Ronald Clark and Bobbie Clark.
Construction of a state veterans cemetery at Bloomfield is expected to begin a year later than anticipated because of questions involving funding; Ron Taylor, director of services and planning for the Missouri Veterans Commission, says construction of cemeteries at Bloomfield and Jacksonville should begin in spring 2001 and open for burials in early 2002.
1974
A partition will be erected to separate fifth and sixth grade groups in the open classroom at Franklin School, but the type of divider will depend upon availability and cost; in a 3-to-2 vote the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night authorized Vince Riddle, director of elementary education, to investigate the total material-installation cost and time schedule for delivery of permanent-type doors and on accordion-type doors.
Carol Reimann, a first-grade teacher at May Greene School since 1968, is named Missouri’s Outstanding Young Educator by the Missouri Jaycees at the annual meeting of the Missouri Parent Teacher Association in the evening in Jefferson City; Reimann, Jackson Route 2, received the Cape Girardeau Jaycees Outstanding Young Educator award in January.
1949
Six members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion Post in Cape Girardeau yesterday attended the annual 14th District Armistice Day convention at Dexter; those attending from here were Elmer A. Strom, district vice commander; Jack Wimp, first vice commander of the local post; Tom Sawyer, post adjutant; L.A. Hitt, Glenn Bishop and J. Grant Frye.
A memorandum of agreement between the University of Missouri and the Farm Bureau, providing for employment for another year of the county agent and the county home agent, was authorized to be signed by the Farm Bureau executive board last night at Jackson; B.W. Harrison of Columbia, state extension agent, attended the meeting and presented the memorandum to the board, explaining various points included in it; the board authorized president Alfred Limbaugh of the Farm Bureau to sign; A.D. Barnhart is county agent, and Ruth Crowley is home agent.
1924
The Cape Girardeau City Council is preparing the necessary legal steps to proceed with the annexation of outlying suburbs to Cape Girardeau and will, within the next few days, fix the date for the special election when the proposal will be submitted to voters within the corporate limits for their approval; the council has practically decided on the new north and west boundaries for the city, but there remains the more difficult decision of fixing the southern limits.
Bearding the lion in his den, the Rev. Andrew Johnson of Wilmore, Kentucky, in addressing students at the Teachers College in the morning, takes a rap at the Darwinian theory of evolution by referring to its exponents as “biological baboon boosters who trace their genealogy back to a zoological garden and believe that their great-grandfathers scratched the bark of cocoanut trees”; according to Johnson, who is conducting a revival in Illmo, many of the students of the college are “infected” with the Darwinian theory but the majority of students reject it.
