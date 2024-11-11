Out of the past: Nov. 12

1949

Six members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion Post in Cape Girardeau yesterday attended the annual 14th District Armistice Day convention at Dexter; those attending from here were Elmer A. Strom, district vice commander; Jack Wimp, first vice commander of the local post; Tom Sawyer, post adjutant; L.A. Hitt, Glenn Bishop and J. Grant Frye.

A memorandum of agreement between the University of Missouri and the Farm Bureau, providing for employment for another year of the county agent and the county home agent, was authorized to be signed by the Farm Bureau executive board last night at Jackson; B.W. Harrison of Columbia, state extension agent, attended the meeting and presented the memorandum to the board, explaining various points included in it; the board authorized president Alfred Limbaugh of the Farm Bureau to sign; A.D. Barnhart is county agent, and Ruth Crowley is home agent.

1924

The Cape Girardeau City Council is preparing the necessary legal steps to proceed with the annexation of outlying suburbs to Cape Girardeau and will, within the next few days, fix the date for the special election when the proposal will be submitted to voters within the corporate limits for their approval; the council has practically decided on the new north and west boundaries for the city, but there remains the more difficult decision of fixing the southern limits.

Bearding the lion in his den, the Rev. Andrew Johnson of Wilmore, Kentucky, in addressing students at the Teachers College in the morning, takes a rap at the Darwinian theory of evolution by referring to its exponents as “biological baboon boosters who trace their genealogy back to a zoological garden and believe that their great-grandfathers scratched the bark of cocoanut trees”; according to Johnson, who is conducting a revival in Illmo, many of the students of the college are “infected” with the Darwinian theory but the majority of students reject it.

