Out of the past: Nov. 10

1999
The cost of cleaning up methamphetamine labs in the area should go down now that a 12-foot-high, 8-foot-long, 6-foot-wide container has been placed behind the Jackson Fire Department; the container is being provided at no expense to the area by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources; this will give regional law enforcement a storage option for the chemical waste from meth labs that hasn’t existed before.
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation releases its annual progress report; in it the department asks state lawmakers in the upcoming session for authority to create toll roads and bridges and to enact tougher drunken-driving laws to avoid the loss of federal highway construction funds.
1974
The Rev. Philip Bucher, a native of New Hamburg and past instructor at Notre Dame High School, has been named diocesan vicar for pastoral planning and renewal; the announcement, made by Bishop Bernard F. Law of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, came simultaneously with the announcement that the Rev. Thomas Reidy, a native of Chicago, has been appointed chancellor of the diocese.
Potential renovation of Memorial Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus for classrooms or offices, improvement of student housing – especially for married students – and university encouragement of faculty members seeking to pursue their scholarly activities are just a few of the suggestions contained in the recently-approved Role and Scope Statement; the statement, approved by the Board of Regents Oct. 31, outlines the university’s direction over the next five to 10 years.
1949
State College will close out its 1949 gridiron season at home as well as the MIAA Conference tomorrow afternoon, when the Indians meet the Springfield College Bears; this is the only afternoon game at home for Cape State; donning pads for the last time will be seniors Jim Killian, Jack Little, Mike Alcorn, Ed Hartel and Jerry Wilkining.
In a special session of the County Court, the court prepares the final inspection report for the new road recently completed in the Heuer community; the order is certified to the State Highway Department, the state paying one-half of the expense; the 5.45-mile stretch begins at the intersection of the Perryville-Oriole Road and runs to the Greens Ferry Road, known as the Heuer Road; the actual cost was $5,259.45.
1924
Traveling by a special train, members of the board of directors of Frisco Railroad, headed by Frisco president J.M. Kurt, spent last night in Cape Girardeau, the first lap of their annual inspection of the 5,000 miles of the Frisco system; they pulled into Cape Girardeau at 6:30 last night, spent the night here and depart at 7 a.m. for Memphis, Tennessee; from there they’ll go on to Birmingham, Alabama, and other points in the South.
Today witnesses a general exodus of local nimrods for the surrounding hills and woodlands in search of the toothsome quail, the bird season having opened at midnight; quail are said to be fairly plentiful this year, and the fine weather of the past month has been making Cape Girardeau hunters fidget with anticipation.
