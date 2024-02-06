Out of the past: Nov. 10

1999

The cost of cleaning up methamphetamine labs in the area should go down now that a 12-foot-high, 8-foot-long, 6-foot-wide container has been placed behind the Jackson Fire Department; the container is being provided at no expense to the area by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources; this will give regional law enforcement a storage option for the chemical waste from meth labs that hasn’t existed before.

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation releases its annual progress report; in it the department asks state lawmakers in the upcoming session for authority to create toll roads and bridges and to enact tougher drunken-driving laws to avoid the loss of federal highway construction funds.

1974

The Rev. Philip Bucher, a native of New Hamburg and past instructor at Notre Dame High School, has been named diocesan vicar for pastoral planning and renewal; the announcement, made by Bishop Bernard F. Law of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, came simultaneously with the announcement that the Rev. Thomas Reidy, a native of Chicago, has been appointed chancellor of the diocese.

Potential renovation of Memorial Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus for classrooms or offices, improvement of student housing – especially for married students – and university encouragement of faculty members seeking to pursue their scholarly activities are just a few of the suggestions contained in the recently-approved Role and Scope Statement; the statement, approved by the Board of Regents Oct. 31, outlines the university’s direction over the next five to 10 years.