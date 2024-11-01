Out of the past: Nov. 1

1999

There’s good money to be made at Southeast Missouri State University, where nearly 22% of the employees receive salaries of over $50,000; Southeast has 983 full-time employees; 214 make more than $50,000; the overall average salary for all Southeast employees is $37,342; but women still lag behind men in average salaries in many job classifications; women hold nearly half the jobs at the school, but they make $11,372 less on average than their male co-workers.

The Cape Girardeau Central High School Marching Tigers won third place in the Silver Division at the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festivalon Saturday at the Trans World Dome; Central received 91.40 points behind Oakville’s 92.40 and St. Charles West’s 93.80 in the second largest division at the festival.

1974

The rains, as had been predicted, held off, and Cape Girardeau’s little ghosts and goblins had a Halloween heyday under a pale yellow moon last night; police report few cases of vandalism or outlandish pranks, although some trick-or-treaters took the former route and placed an old outhouse in the middle of Broadway and Sprigg Street.

Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday authorized a campus radio station with an estimated initial cost of $25,000; Patty Lakebrink, a SEMO student, appeared before the board and presented a petition bearing the signatures of more than 2,000 students in favor of the plan.

1949