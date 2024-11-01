Out of the past: Nov. 1

1999
There’s good money to be made at Southeast Missouri State University, where nearly 22% of the employees receive salaries of over $50,000; Southeast has 983 full-time employees; 214 make more than $50,000; the overall average salary for all Southeast employees is $37,342; but women still lag behind men in average salaries in many job classifications; women hold nearly half the jobs at the school, but they make $11,372 less on average than their male co-workers.
The Cape Girardeau Central High School Marching Tigers won third place in the Silver Division at the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festivalon Saturday at the Trans World Dome; Central received 91.40 points behind Oakville’s 92.40 and St. Charles West’s 93.80 in the second largest division at the festival.
1974
The rains, as had been predicted, held off, and Cape Girardeau’s little ghosts and goblins had a Halloween heyday under a pale yellow moon last night; police report few cases of vandalism or outlandish pranks, although some trick-or-treaters took the former route and placed an old outhouse in the middle of Broadway and Sprigg Street.
Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday authorized a campus radio station with an estimated initial cost of $25,000; Patty Lakebrink, a SEMO student, appeared before the board and presented a petition bearing the signatures of more than 2,000 students in favor of the plan.
1949
The spooks of Halloween weren’t the only things prowling about Cape Girardeau lasts night; teen-age vandals, bent on destruction, kept police busy until midnight; Capt. F.L. Schneider says there was more vandalism this year than on any Halloween in recent years; damage ranged from broken windows and vases to missing hubcaps and soaped windows downtown; one resident reported several boys atop Foursquare Church, 1224 Bloomfield St.
From the 77 affiliates that make up the Ninth District Missouri Federation of Women’s Clubs, delegates and visitors are gathering in Cape Girardeau for the two-day annual convention to be held at Centenary Methodist Church; Mrs. John Kiefner of Perryville, district president, will preside at the convention, which will open with a banquet this evening.
1924
Bids are being sought for construction of a new warehouse and office building for the Dempsey Grocer Co., 119 N. Water St.; the building is to be located at Broadway and Water Street, on the site of the old Riverview Hotel; architect R.K. Knox has completed plans for the building, and construction will start as soon as the contract has been let, hopefully within the next two weeks.
Paving work during the past four weeks of unusually favorable weather has been progressing rapidly in Cape Girardeau, and contractors are pushing the various jobs to get as much slab laid as possible before cold weather; preliminary work for laying concrete on Themis Street, from Main to Spanish, was started this week, and it is planned to pour the concrete early next week.
