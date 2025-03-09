Out of the past: March 9

2000

Southeast Hospital’s School of Nursing will begin a course to train surgical technicians next summer and has changed its name to reflect the scope of its health career programs; the name Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has been adopted by the school’s board of directors.

The flora has spring fever; blooms and blossoms on trees and plants are early this year, says Rocky Hayes, urban forester with the Missouri Conservation Department; with today’s high registering 20 degrees higher than a year ago, thing that go “bloom” have to respond, says Paul Schnare of Sunny Hill Gardens and Florists; crabapple, cherry and Bradford pear trees are all showing early spring colors.

1975

On the last day of filing yesterday, Cape Girardeau businessman Wilburn A. Lee announced he would be a third candidate for the only open seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council this spring, assuring that a city primary election will be held March 18; Lee, is opposed by incumbent Paul W. Stehr and Brenda Green.

A native Southeast Missouri female vocalist, who has made it to the top as a recording artist and in personal appearances, will headline the free entertainment each day of the 1975 SEMO District Fair, Sept. 9 through 13; the vivacious brunette, known only by the professional name of “Kelly”, is a native of Naylor; at birth she was named Darlene Kelly Leroux by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James H. Leroux, now of Doniphan.

1950