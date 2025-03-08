Out of the past: March 8

2000

​Cable television in Cape Girardeau County won’t change much with a switch to Charter Communications, but high-speed Internet service, digital programming and more channels are just around the corner, say Charter officials; the switch from Falcon Telecable became effective Monday and was announced Tuesday by Charter.

Still chewing the two flapjacks he had stuffed into his mouth at the last second, Bill Peifer wins the pancake-eating prize for Sigma Chi fraternity at a contest held during Pancake Day; Peifer downs 18 pancakes in 20 minutes to win the Southeast Missouri State University inter-fraternity pancake-eating contest, a new feature at the Noon Lions Club’s fund raiser; Lions Club members spend all day serving pancakes and sausages to 3,139 people at the A.C. Brase Arena.

1975

​The Cape Girardeau Board of Education will reconsider its decision to retain title to Lorimier School when the building is closed as an elementary facility in the spring or at the end of summer school; the board will also consider offering a long-term lease to any governmental body or local organization wishing to use the building for other purposes should the school district decide it doesn’t want to sell the Lorimier property.

CHAFFEE — The Chaffee Special Road District and the Chaffee Signal and North Scott County News are trying to stop a forthcoming audit of the road district financial statements; an article on the front page of Wednesday’s Signal says the audit is unnecessary according to two road district commissioners, two former commissioners and the newspaper.

1950