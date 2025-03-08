Out of the past: March 8

2000
Cable television in Cape Girardeau County won’t change much with a switch to Charter Communications, but high-speed Internet service, digital programming and more channels are just around the corner, say Charter officials; the switch from Falcon Telecable became effective Monday and was announced Tuesday by Charter.
Still chewing the two flapjacks he had stuffed into his mouth at the last second, Bill Peifer wins the pancake-eating prize for Sigma Chi fraternity at a contest held during Pancake Day; Peifer downs 18 pancakes in 20 minutes to win the Southeast Missouri State University inter-fraternity pancake-eating contest, a new feature at the Noon Lions Club’s fund raiser; Lions Club members spend all day serving pancakes and sausages to 3,139 people at the A.C. Brase Arena.
1975
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education will reconsider its decision to retain title to Lorimier School when the building is closed as an elementary facility in the spring or at the end of summer school; the board will also consider offering a long-term lease to any governmental body or local organization wishing to use the building for other purposes should the school district decide it doesn’t want to sell the Lorimier property.
CHAFFEE — The Chaffee Special Road District and the Chaffee Signal and North Scott County News are trying to stop a forthcoming audit of the road district financial statements; an article on the front page of Wednesday’s Signal says the audit is unnecessary according to two road district commissioners, two former commissioners and the newspaper.
1950
Unless Congress acts quickly to ease restrictions on cotton planting, the cotton-growing section of Southeast Missouri may face a severe unemployment problem; the crux of the problem is the acreage quotas for each farm under the present law; the curbs on cotton acreage voted by Congress last year reduced the total allowable acreage for 1950; this reduction was passed on to the individual planters and farmers; such a formula reduced the cotton so much for many cotton operators that the number of tenant and sharecropping families used in previous years was materially reduced; a conference committee of both House and Senate members is considering bills that would ease conditions.
A picket line is being maintained by members of Local 282, Common Laborers Union (A.F.L.) at the new $500,000 State College field house building project; they left work yesterday afternoon in a dispute with members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 1770 (A.F.L.), over the removal of forms from concrete work; it is the second time work has been halted over a similar question.
1925
The Rev. J.M. Bramkamp of Chicago, president of the Illinois Synod of the United Lutheran Church of America, is in Cape Girardeau as the guest of the Rev. J.G.M. Hursch, rector of the local St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; he preaches in the afternoon to the Lutheran congregation, the meeting being held at Christ Evangelical Church; Bramkamp and the Rev. H.S. McGill of Anna, Illinois, were in Cape Girardeau to look at available sites for a church building with Hursch.
Fergene Goddin is the 1925 “Sagamore” queen for the Teachers College; her nearest rival was Elzora Kinsolving, followed by Betty Boler and Georgia Atwood; Goddin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.T. Goddin of Naylor.
