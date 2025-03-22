Out of the past: March 22

2000

​Riverfest has been canceled for this year; it’s time to step back, take stock and plan for next year, says the Riverfest Board of Directors; plans for the event include filling six of the 11 seats on the board with new faces and solid ideas from the community about how to put on a new and improved Riverfest in 2001; the downtown festival, which offers strolling bands and other entertainment, food, crafts, a carnival and fireworks, has been an annual tradition in Cape Girardeau for 21 years.

An eight-acre tract of land situated in an industrial area of Cape Girardeau has been selected as the site for a new county juvenile justice center; the Cape Girardeau County Commission announced yesterday that land at the south intersection of Progress and Enterprise streets has been chosen for the center, which will house juvenile criminal offenders from Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties.

1975

​“Let’s move ahead!” is the theme adopted by the Cape Girardeau multipurpose building committee in an early-morning meeting at Group Housing cafeteria on the Southeast Missouri State University campus; in keeping with the theme, Dr. Mark F. Scully, SEMO president, is given the okay to contact architectural firms on the prospects of their participation in a “contest with no commitment” for early designs on a proposed multipurpose building, to be shared jointly between the university and the city of Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau firm of Thomas E. Phillips and Associates has been chosen as the architect for the proposed life-time care retirement community to be built here; Cape Retirement Community, Inc., and Presbyterian Housing Program, Inc., of Indianapolis, Indiana, make the announcement.

1950