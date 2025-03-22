Out of the past: March 22

2000
Riverfest has been canceled for this year; it’s time to step back, take stock and plan for next year, says the Riverfest Board of Directors; plans for the event include filling six of the 11 seats on the board with new faces and solid ideas from the community about how to put on a new and improved Riverfest in 2001; the downtown festival, which offers strolling bands and other entertainment, food, crafts, a carnival and fireworks, has been an annual tradition in Cape Girardeau for 21 years.
An eight-acre tract of land situated in an industrial area of Cape Girardeau has been selected as the site for a new county juvenile justice center; the Cape Girardeau County Commission announced yesterday that land at the south intersection of Progress and Enterprise streets has been chosen for the center, which will house juvenile criminal offenders from Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties.
1975
“Let’s move ahead!” is the theme adopted by the Cape Girardeau multipurpose building committee in an early-morning meeting at Group Housing cafeteria on the Southeast Missouri State University campus; in keeping with the theme, Dr. Mark F. Scully, SEMO president, is given the okay to contact architectural firms on the prospects of their participation in a “contest with no commitment” for early designs on a proposed multipurpose building, to be shared jointly between the university and the city of Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau firm of Thomas E. Phillips and Associates has been chosen as the architect for the proposed life-time care retirement community to be built here; Cape Retirement Community, Inc., and Presbyterian Housing Program, Inc., of Indianapolis, Indiana, make the announcement.
1950
The manufacturing techniques employed in the shoe industry in Cape Girardeau and area will find their way to sunny France shortly via 18 French citizens who are spending 2 1/2 days here learning first hand how footwear is manufactured in the United States; arriving yesterday at noon, the group, a cross-section of the French footwear industry, makes a complete tour of the International Shoe factory here; tomorrow, some of the visitors will go through the shoe factory at Sikeston and the rest will tour the one at Jackson.
Three Franklin School boys — Lloyd Masterson, Malcolm Schack and Jack Boswell — are the first to eat pancakes at the Lions Club’s 12th annual Pancake Day in the morning; the youngsters arrive at 5:30 a.m. and, although serving isn’t scheduled to start until 7 a.m., several Lions also arrive early and serve the boys; pancakes will be offered through 8 p.m. at the Statler Implement Co. building at 10 N. Sprigg St.
1925
Grace Methodist Church may be without a regular pastor until the general conference meeting next September, following the death a week ago of the Rev. Henry E. Roos, pastor of the church for three years; the Rev. W.D. Wahl, district superintendent, has said it would be almost impossible at this time to fill the pulpit with a regular minister, as they all have charges, and it wouldn’t be fair to take one from another parish.
A discussion of the recent tornado that swept across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, killing hundreds and rendering thousands homeless, is included in a sermon by the Rev. Charles H. Swift in the morning services at First Christian Church; the sermon’s subject is “Was God in the Tornado?”
