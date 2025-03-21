Out of the past: March 21

2000

Moving the county a step closer to the establishment of a transit authority, an ad hoc committee yesterday recommended that the county commission appoint a five-member transit authority board to help develop a coordinated, public transportation system for the county; Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones says the commission could establish a transit authority within the next several weeks.

A piece of Americana will return to the streets of Cape Girardeau this year with the resurrection of the All-American Soap Box Derby; the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club has voted to hold a series of races of the hand-built, gravity-powered cars this year for youngsters ages 9 to 16; Soap Box Derby races were previously held in the city in the 1930s and 1940s.

1975

The Missouri Supreme Court has overruled a motion by the City of Jackson that it be granted an additional 15 days to file a brief in the city’s appeal of a Circuit Court ruling on the location of a new Cape Girardeau County Jail; in denying the city’s request, the court held that the city be given no longer than April 14 in which to file the brief and that the respondent, Cape County, file its brief no later than May 14; the city had asked for the extension to allow the County Court to decide whether to accept Jackson’s offer to sell the county for $1, 48,000 square feet of property it owns north of the county courthouse as a site for the proposed jail.

Funeral service for Denver M. Wright, 85, of Ladue, a former Cape Girardeau resident, prominent businessman, photographer and big-game hunter who led two homemade lion-hunting expeditions on islands in the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau, is held in the afternoon at Lupton Chapel in University City.

1950