Out of the past: March 20

​Saloons may come to Cape Girardeau sooner than had been anticipated; that is, sale of liquor by the drink may be legalized in Cape Girardeau within another two months; it depends on whether the census to be taken in April shows the town to have a population in excess of 20,000.

The 100th anniversary of the extension of telegraph service to Cape Girardeau is tomorrow, but there will be none of the fanfare that likely marked the first line into the city March 21, 1850; the line here was the first to out-state Missouri from St. Louis, which had been connected to the East only two years before; prior to that, messages went to East St. Louis, Illinois, and were taken by boat across the Mississippi to St. Louis.

1925

​Storm dead in Cape Girardeau County’s tornado-swept district are buried as reconstruction work of the devastated area, stretching 30 miles across the northern end of Cape Girardeau County and the southern side of Perry County, is started; the dead are Mary Kempfe, a widow of near Frohna; Grant Miller, 15, son of John Miller, near Schumer Springs; Joe Bletchley, 35, a farmer near Biehle; Oscar Fellows, 10, and Fritz Fellows, 3, of near Lixville; and Eddie Clements, infant son of William Clements, near Schumer Springs.

The Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad is to be offered for sale within the next four months; eliminating the minimum price of $750,000, previously fixed as the sum the line must bring if sold, Judge Oscar A. Knehans in Common Pleas Court late yesterday ordered a new decree of sale prepared and submitted to the court May 25; it is believed the sale will be held about July 1.

