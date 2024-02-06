Out of the past: March 18

2000

​A combination of increasing asphalt and fuel prices could make the costs of completing street projects in Cape Girardeau higher than originally expected; but the city’s engineering department is moving ahead with the slate of Transportation Trust Fund projects as planned; most of the projects are for concrete streets, but several will have asphalt overlays.

A Cape Girardeau man has filed for Cape Girardeau County public administrator on the Democratic ticket; Mike Hurst, who has worked for the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Pubic Safety for the past four years, is running for the position because “there is nothing more satisfying than than helping people.”

1975

​“I didn’t come to talk about politics, government or community projects,” says State Treasurer James I. Spainhower, addressing about 50 persons at the fifth annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Holiday Inn; “All too often at prayer breakfasts we talk about everything but prayer and do everything but pray,” says Spainhower, an ordained minister of the Christian Church; he urges those in attendance to renew their faith in God and to examine themselves individually.

A standing-room-only crowd at Kent Library’s Little Theater was told last night that both men and women students at Southeast Missouri State University will be treated equally regarding dormitory hours when the university’s new president takes over July 1; Dr. Robert E. Leestamper, president-elect, was confronted by the controversial dorm question early in his appearance before the student body.

1950